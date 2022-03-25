Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Best shots from Oscar-nominated 'Belfast'

by DAILY SABAH Mar 25, 2022 4:55 pm +03 +03:00

From left to right, Lewis McAskie as "Will," Caitriona Balfe as "Ma," Judi Dench as "Granny," Jamie Dornan as "Pa," and Jude Hill as "Buddy" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

From left to right, Caitriona Balfe as "Ma," Jude Hill as "Buddy," Lewis McAskie as "Will" and Jamie Dornan as "Pa" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Jamie Dornan (L) stars as "Pa" and Jude Hill (R) stars as "Buddy" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Jude Hill (L) stars as "Buddy" and Jamie Dornan (R) stars as "Pa" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Caitriona Balfe stars as "Ma" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan in a scene from Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

A general view from Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

From left to right, Jamie Dornan as "Pa," Ciaran Hinds as "Pop," Jude Hill as "Buddy" and Judi Dench as "Granny" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

From left to right, Caitriona Balfe as "Ma," Judi Dench as "Granny," Jude Hill as "Buddy" and Ciaran Hinds as "Pop" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Jamie Dornan (L) stars as "Pa" and Caitriona Balfe stars as "Ma" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

Ciaran Hinds (L) stars as "Pop" and Judi Dench stars as "Granny" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast." Dench was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Buddy’s grandmother Granny while Hinds was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at this year's Oscars.

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Jamie Dornan (L) as "Pa" and Jude Hill as "Buddy" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Jamie Dornan as "Pa" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Caitriona Balfe (L) as "Ma" and Jamie Dornan as "Pa" in "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Caitriona Balfe (L) as "Ma" and Jude Hill as "Buddy" in director Kenneth Branagh's in "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Jamie Dornan as "Pa" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Jude Hill (L) stars as "Buddy" and Judi Dench stars as "Granny" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Jamie Dornan (L) stars as "Pa" and Caitriona Balfe stars as "Ma" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Jamie Dornan (L) stars as "Pa" and Caitriona Balfe stars as "Ma" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Caitriona Balfe as "Ma" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

Jude Hill stars as "Buddy" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

From left to right, Caitriona Balfe as "Ma," Jamie Dornan as "Pa," Judi Dench as "Granny," Jude Hill as "Buddy" and Lewis McAskie as "Will" in director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

(Courtesy of Focus Features)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.