Colorful opening ceremony sets stage for Paris Olympics

Athletes from around the world, including Türkiye's 102-member Olympics squad, were cheered by the crowd along the Seine in the pouring rain, in a colorful opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday.
Athletes of Türkiye aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony.
A fleet of barges took the competitors on a 6 km-stretch of the river alongside some of the French capital's most famous landmarks, as performers recreated some of the sports to be showcased in the Games on floating platforms.
Flagbearer Mete Gazoz and athletes of Türkiye aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony.
It is the first time that an opening ceremony has taken place outside a stadium, adding to the headaches for a vast security operation, just hours after a sabotage attack on the high-speed TGV rail network caused travel chaos across France.
Athletes from Türkiye wave their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France.
A giant plume of blue, white and red smoke, resembling the French flag, was sent high above a bridge over the Seine and a winged man played accordion, as part of a show that included many postcard-like depictions of France, including a huge cancan line performed by Moulin Rouge dancers on the banks.
The delegations from Tunisia and Türkiye sail in a boat along the river Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background.