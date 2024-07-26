Daily Sabah logo

PHOTO GALLERY
Colorful opening ceremony sets stage for Paris Olympics

by Agencies Jul 26, 2024 11:07 pm +03 +03:00

Athletes from around the world, including Türkiye's 102-member Olympics squad, were cheered by the crowd along the Seine in the pouring rain, in a colorful opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Athletes of Türkiye aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony.

REUTERS

A fleet of barges took the competitors on a 6 km-stretch of the river alongside some of the French capital's most famous landmarks, as performers recreated some of the sports to be showcased in the Games on floating platforms.

Flagbearer Mete Gazoz and athletes of Türkiye aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony.

REUTERS

It is the first time that an opening ceremony has taken place outside a stadium, adding to the headaches for a vast security operation, just hours after a sabotage attack on the high-speed TGV rail network caused travel chaos across France.

Athletes from Türkiye wave their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France.

EPA

A giant plume of blue, white and red smoke, resembling the French flag, was sent high above a bridge over the Seine and a winged man played accordion, as part of a show that included many postcard-like depictions of France, including a huge cancan line performed by Moulin Rouge dancers on the banks.

The delegations from Tunisia and Türkiye sail in a boat along the river Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background.

AFP

Overview of the Trocadero venue with the first delegation arriving, during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

AFP

A photograph taken from a helicopter shows an aerial view of the Eiffel Tower and the Olympics Rings lightened up during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

AFP

A photograph taken from a helicopter on July 26, 2024 shows an aerial view of the Eiffel Tower and the Olympics Rings lightened up during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

AFP

Members of the Spanish delegation are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024.

REUTERS

General view of the Olympic rings at the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony.

REUTERS

Athletes of France aboard a boat in the floating parade pass the Musee du Louvre on the river Seine during the opening ceremony.

REUTERS

Athletes of Malaysia, Malawi and Maldives are seen on their boat at Pont d'Austrerlitz in the river Seine during the opening ceremony.

REUTERS

Athletes from Cook Islands' delegation (R) and South Korea's delegation sail in a boat along the river Seine past the Pont des Arts footbridge and the Institut de France illuminated with fireworks during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024.

AFP

Members of the Egypte's delegation pose on the Iena Bridge during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background.

AFP

Fireworks in the French national colors explode over Pont d'Austerlitz during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024.

AFP

Athletes of Canada wave their flags as they arrive at the Trocadero during the opening ceremony.

REUTERS

Athletes of Austria, Azerbaijan and Bahamas are seen on their boat at Pont d'Austrerlitz in the river Seine during the opening ceremony.

REUTERS

Athletes from Paraguay, Papua New Guinea and Panama's delegations sail in a boat past the Pont Neuf Bridge along the river Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

REUTERS

Athletes from South Africa, Albania, Algeria and Germany are seen on their boat at Pont d'Austrerlitz in the river Seine during the opening ceremony.

REUTERS

This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows delegations boats moving along the Seine river during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024.

(Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)

Lady Gaga performs, as the Eiffel Tower is seen during the opening ceremony.

REUTERS

Lady Gaga sings a song at the Sully bridge area before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

AFP

