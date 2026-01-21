Daily Sabah logo

Daily Sabah - Latest & Breaking News from Turkey | Istanbul

photogallery

Colorful rickshaws remain daily staple in Bangladesh

by Daily Sabah with AA Jan 21, 2026 1:06 pm +03 +03:00

Pedal rickshaws, preferred for their low cost and ability to navigate narrow streets, remain an eco-friendly staple of daily life. Distinguished by their vibrant and colorful decorations, they stand out as a cultural icon.

AA

Meanwhile, motorized three-wheelers, locally known as "tuk-tuks" or "baby taxis," serve short to medium distances and are increasingly becoming a greener alternative with the widespread adoption of electric models.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

