'Doomed to disappear': Battle to save Bolivia's dying glacier

by Reuters Apr 24, 2022 1:47 pm +03 +03:00

A woman prepares food at the inauguration of tourist season at the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A mountain guide in the Cholita climbers group attends the inauguration of tourist season at the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A journalist attends the inauguration of tourist season at the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Mountain guides in the Cholita climbers group attend the inauguration of tourist season at the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An offering of a llama fetus is made to the Pachamama, or mother earth, during the inauguration of tourist season at the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People butcher a llama at the inauguration of tourist season at the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Mountain guides in the Cholita climbers group pass in front of a no trespassing sign during the inauguration of tourist season at the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Mountain guides in the Cholita climbers group attend the inauguration of tourist season at the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Government officials and others attend the inauguration of tourist season at the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A mountain guide in the Cholita climbers group passes in front of a no trespassing sign during the inauguration of tourist season at the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A stream of meltwater runs from the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Meltwater pools at the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A mountain guide in the Cholita climbers group attends the inauguration of tourist season at the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Llamas walk near the Charquini glacier, as scientists and climbers battle over the future of the controversial lure for tourists, outside of El Alto, Bolivia, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

