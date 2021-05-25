Daily Sabah logo

DR Congo: Mount Nyiragongo eruption leaves trail of destruction

by Agencies May 25, 2021 1:36 pm +03 +03:00

Smoke and flames are seen at the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption from the Tchegera Island on Lake Kivu, near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Refugees take shelter in classrooms in the aftermath of the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in Goma in Sake, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People salvage for their belongings in the aftermath of the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

(Getty Images)

The smoldering lava from the Mount Nyiragongo eruption is seen in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on May 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A child watches smoke and flames as people gather with their belongings following volcanic activity at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People salvage for their belongings in the aftermath of the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Children play with ash from Mount Nyiragongo in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Residents walk through the smoke from smoldering lava flowing from Mount Nyiragongo in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on May 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A person carries a suitcase on their head as Congolese people flee from Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), after the Nyiragongo volcano erupted, at the border point known as "Petite Barriere" in Gisenyi, Rwanda, on May 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo cuts through Buhene north of Goma, Congo, Monday, May 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo is seen in Buhene, on the outskirts of Goma, the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the early hours of Sunday, May 23, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A person attempts to put out a fire after Mount Nyiragongo erupted, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22, 2021.

(Enoch David via Reuters)

Corrugated iron roofs are seen among smoldering lava rocks after an eruption from Mount Nyiragongo in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Flowing lava from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, which occurred late on May 22, 2021, is seen between buildings in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

(Enoch David via Reuters)

An aerial view shows lava flowing from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Two people are seen silhouetted against a night sky turned red by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday, May 22, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Residents pick up the remains of their destroyed homes from the smoldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A photo of the flames spewing from the Nyiragongo volcano taken from Tchegera Island on Lake Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

