Dusty dunes, looted trains and birds: Weekly top photos

by agencies Jan 16, 2022 12:09 pm +03 +03:00

This aerial view shows Kuwait City's al-Hamra tower (R), the headquarters of The National Bank of Kuwait (C) and the al-Rayah tower (L), caught in heavy early morning fog, Jan. 13, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the city of Beer Sheva, Israel, Jan. 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People are silhouetted while fishing during sunset at Herradura beach in Lima, Peru, Jan. 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Supporters listen to former President Donald Trump speak at a rally, Florence, Arizona, U.S., Jan. 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

France's biker Adrien Van Beveren powers his Yamaha during Stage 8 of Dakar 2022 between al-Dawadimi and Wadi Ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, Jan. 10, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, illuminate the night sky above fishermen on the ice of the Gulf of Finland outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Jan. 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Wild elephants scavenge for food at an open landfill in Pallakkadu village in Ampara district, about 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of the capital Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 6, 2022.

Conservationists and veterinarians are warning that plastic waste in the open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants in the region after two more were found dead over the weekend. Around 20 elephants have died over the last eight years after consuming plastic trash in the dump. Examinations of the dead animals showed they had swallowed large amounts of nondegradable plastic that is found in the garbage dump, wildlife veterinarian Nihal Pushpakumara said.

(AP Photo)

A woman writes a tribute message in a love heart of the National COVID Memorial Wall, in London, England, Jan. 12, 2022.

(AP Photo)

U.S. biker Ricky Brabec powers his Honda during Stage 8 of Dakar 2022 between al-Dawadimi and Wadi Ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, Jan. 10, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia attends a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A worker collects dried incense sticks in a courtyard in Quang Phu Cau village on the outskirts of Hanoi, Jan. 12, 2022, ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations, known in Vietnam as Tet.

(AFP Photo)

A member of the media picks up a shredded box at a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles, Jan. 14, 2022.

Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded packages. The sea of debris left behind included items that the thieves apparently didn't think were valuable enough to take, CBSLA reported Thursday.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters fight forest fires, in Surubi'y, Paraguay, Jan. 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Women wearing kimono and protective masks ride an escalator at a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony venue, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Hindu pilgrims arrive at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, amid the spread of COVID-19 in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, Jan. 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man walks his dog past a mural depicting a frontline worker amid the spread of COVID-19 in Dublin, Ireland, Jan. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

