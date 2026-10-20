Europe rocked by riots amid unrest on streets

From France and Italy to Albania, streets across Europe have witnessed scenes of unrest, with demonstrators confronting police, barricades set ablaze and protests escalating into violent clashes.
A protester throws a tear gas canister back towards police, during an anti-government protest by students in Tirana, Albania, Oct. 19, 2026.
A protester throws a bicycle onto a burning car amid clashes during a day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices in Paris as part of nationwide protests called by the "Yellow Vests" movement, joined by French high school and university students, teachers and parents demanding better school conditions and government action, as well as labour unions, workers, farmers and retirees.