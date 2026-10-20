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Europe rocked by riots amid unrest on streets

by Agencies Oct 20, 2026 12:12 am +03 +03:00

From France and Italy to Albania, streets across Europe have witnessed scenes of unrest, with demonstrators confronting police, barricades set ablaze and protests escalating into violent clashes.

A protester throws a tear gas canister back towards police, during an anti-government protest by students in Tirana, Albania, Oct. 19, 2026.

REUTERS

An Albanian police officer kicks a tear gas canister during an anti-government demonstration in central Tirana.

AFP

A protester faces Albanian police officers during an anti-government demonstration in central Tirana.

AFP

A police officer in riot gear kicks away a tear gas canister during an anti-government protest by students in Tirana.

REUTERS

Protesters throw stones towards Albanian Police officers during an anti-government demonstration in central Tirana.

AFP

A protester salutes next to police officers in riot gear outside the Prime Minister's office, on the day of an anti-government protest by students in Tirana.

REUTERS

Police officers chase protesters during an anti-government protest by students in Tirana

REUTERS

A protester looks on, as Albanian students hold an anti-government protest in Tirana

REUTERS

Riot police officers take cover as protesters throw molotov cocktail during an anti-government demonstration in central Tirana.

AFP

A French firefighter responds to a street barricade that is burning as clashes between riot police and demonstrators continue for the second day during nationwide protests against the high cost of living in Paris.

EPA

A woman rides her bicycle with the Eiffel Tower in the background amid riots in Paris.

REUTERS

A protester throws a bicycle onto a burning car amid clashes during a day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices in Paris as part of nationwide protests called by the "Yellow Vests" movement, joined by French high school and university students, teachers and parents demanding better school conditions and government action, as well as labour unions, workers, farmers and retirees.

REUTERS

A city hall employee removes a graffiti from the Bartholdi Fountain in Place des Terreaux, in Lyon.

AFP

A protester wrapped in a French national flag stands in front of Lyon's tourism office set on fire during a demonstration to protest against the "high cost of living", in Lyon, southeastern France.

AFP

Shattered glass lies on the pavement outside a shop as pedestrians walk past following clashes between police and protesters during demonstrations over rising living costs and poor public services, in Milan

REUTERS

Protesters run along a street strewn with debris during a protest over the state of public services and the rising cost of living in Milan.

REUTERS

Visitors wait outside a cordoned-off area as protesters, including students from the Ecole du Louvre, block the entrance to the Louvre Museum to express their "support” for the high school students’ movement and to denounce police repression in Paris.

AFP

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