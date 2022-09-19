Farewell Queen Elizabeth: Britain's state funeral gets underway

Elizabeth's son King Charles and his three younger siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, marched behind the gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors that bore the queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey from nearby Westminster Hall.
Britain's King Charles and Princess Anne attend the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain, Sept. 19, 2022.
Behind them came Charles's sons, Princes William and Harry, and other senior members of the royal family, their grave faces showing the emotional impact of the solemn moment.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sept. 19, 2022.
Charles and William, the heir to the throne, had traveled to the hall together in a royal car, cheered and applauded by crowds of mourners who lined the streets of central London to witness a day of somber ceremony.
King Charles III (L) and Prince William sit in a car on their way to attend the funeral in central London, Sept. 19, 2022.
After 11 days of momentous change and activity since his mother died, Charles looked distraught and exhausted as the pall bearers carried the coffin into the abbey through the Great West Door for the funeral service.
Britain's King Charles and Princess Anne attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, Sept. 19, 2022.
Waiting just inside were his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, as well as William's wife Kate and their children George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, and Harry's wife Meghan.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, Sept. 19, 2022.
Edward, the youngest of the queen's four children, wiped away a tear at the start of the service, during which the Archbishop of Canterbury spoke of the outpouring of love seen since her death on Sept. 8.
Gentlemen at Arms, the queen's bodyguard, take part in the funeral at Westminster Abbey, London, Sept. 19, 2022.
After the service, the royals once again followed the coffin as it was carried out of the abbey and placed back on to the gun carriage.
The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the ceremonial procession following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain, Sept. 19, 2022.
The royals then joined another solemn procession through the grand avenues of central London towards Hyde Park Corner, where the coffin was due to be placed in a hearse to be driven towards Windsor Castle, the queen's final resting place.
Members of the Yeomen of the Guard march outside Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, Sept. 19, 2022.
The presence of William and Harry, walking side-by-side behind their grandmother's coffin, was reminiscent of the day 25 years ago when, as boys, they took part in a similar procession to the funeral of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales.
People gather in Hyde Park on the day of the state funeral in London, Britain, Sept. 19, 2022.
The brothers' relationship has been strained since Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020, but in the aftermath of the queen's death, they have appeared united in grief.
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walks outside Westminster Abbey, London, Britain, Sept. 19, 2022.
