Fireball from fuel tanker kills at least 75 in Haiti

A fuel tanker fell over and exploded in northern Haiti, unleashing a fireball that swept through homes and businesses, killing at least 75 people in the latest tragedy to befall the Caribbean nation.
Men pick up aluminum pieces at the site where a tanker truck exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2021.
