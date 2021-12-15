Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Fireball from fuel tanker kills at least 75 in Haiti

by Agencies Dec 15, 2021 9:44 am +03 +03:00

A fuel tanker fell over and exploded in northern Haiti, unleashing a fireball that swept through homes and businesses, killing at least 75 people in the latest tragedy to befall the Caribbean nation.

Men pick up aluminum pieces at the site where a tanker truck exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

The remains of a fuel truck and burnt houses are seen after the truck exploded in a neighborhood during the night, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People stand in the doorway and on the balcony of a house that was affected when a fuel truck exploded in the neighborhood, killing dozens of people, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti Dec. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People stand amidst the remains of burnt motorcycles and dwellings that were destroyed, Dec. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People stand amidst the remains of dwellings that were destroyed after the explosion, Dec. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Healthcare personnel help a person injured when a fuel truck exploded in a neighborhood during the night onto a stretcher, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents stand amid homes damaged by a gasoline truck that overturned and exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A resident stands inside a home that was damaged when a gasoline truck overturned and exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Men pick up aluminum pieces at the site where a tanker truck exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Healthcare personnel treat people who were injured when a fuel truck exploded in a neighborhood during the night, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti Dec. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man removes a mattress from a house that burned when a gasoline truck overturned and exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A burnt fuel truck lies overturned next to a destroyed house after the truck exploded in a neighborhood during the night, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.