First look at Tonga tsunami devastation

by agencies Jan 21, 2022 1:51 pm +03 +03:00

Days after a massive volcanic eruption in Tonga triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific first images arrived from the island.

An aerial view of Kolovai following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai undersea volcano on a nearby island, Jan. 15, 2022.

(Defence Public Affairs/AFP Photo)

A view of a beach and debris following volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Jan. 18, 2022.

(Courtesy of Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting FM87.5/via Reuters)

A view of a beach and debris following volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Jan. 18, 2022.

(Courtesy of Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting FM87.5/via Reuters)

People work at a damaged property following volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga in this picture obtained from social media, Jan. 20, 2022.

(Courtesy of Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting FM87.5/via Reuters)

People clean debris following volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga in this picture obtained from social media, Jan. 20, 2022.

(Courtesy of Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting FM87.5/via Reuters)

A general view shows damaged buildings following volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Tongatapu, Tonga in this picture obtained from social media, Jan. 21, 2022.

(Courtesy of Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting FM87.5/via Reuters)

A general view shows a damaged building following volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga in this picture obtained from social media, Jan. 20, 2022.

(Courtesy of Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting FM87.5/via Reuters)

A general view shows damaged buildings following volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga in this picture obtained from social media, Jan. 20, 2022.

(Courtesy of Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting FM87.5/via Reuters)

Destruction along the western beaches of Tonga's main island of Tongatapu from Hatafu to Vakaloa, following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai undersea volcano on a nearby island on Jan. 15.

(AFP Photo/Courtesy of Viliami Uasike Latu)

A general view shows damaged buildings following volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Tongatapu, Tonga in this picture obtained from social media, Jan. 21, 2022.

(Courtesy of Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting FM87.5/via Reuters)

Images from a reconnaissance flight from the New Zealand Defence Force showed houses and trees in Nomuka, an island in Tonga's Ha'apai chain of islands completely covered in volcanic ash. New Zealand and Australia sent military surveillance flights to assess the damage, Jan. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People clean debris following volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Jan. 18, 2022.

(Courtesy of Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting FM87.5/via Reuters)

An aerial view of Mango Island following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai undersea volcano on a nearby island, Jan. 15, 2022.

(Defence Public Affairs/AFP Photo)

Ash from an underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga is visible from the International Space Station in this undated picture obtained from social media, Jan. 20, 2022.

(NASA/Astronaut Kayla Barron/via Reuters)

