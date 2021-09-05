Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Floods, wildfires and the last days in Kabul: Weekly top photos

by Agencies Sep 05, 2021 11:35 am +03 +03:00

Carla Bayerri, 45, inspects his damaged restaurant after flooding in the seaside town of Alcanar, in northeastern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

A downpour Wednesday created flash floods that swept cars down the streets of the Catalan town. Most of mainland Spain is under alert for heavy rains.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters take a break after setting a backfire in an attempt to prevent the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe, California, U.S., Sept. 1, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Seen through a night vision scope, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, prepares to board a C-17 cargo plane as the final American service member to depart Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 30, 2021.

(U.S. Army via AP Photo)

An Afghan Air Force A-29 attack aircraft is pictured inside a hangar at Kabul airport after the U.S. pulled all its troops out of the country to end a brutal 20-year war, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 31, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Flames from the Caldor Fire leap along a hillside above Christmas Valley, seen from South Lake Tahoe, California, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Downed power lines slump over a road in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, in Reserve, Louisiana, U.S., Sept. 3, 2021.

(AP Photo)

In an aerial view, an iceberg that calved from the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier floats in the Ilulissat Icefjord in Ilulissat, Greenland, on Sept. 4, 2021.

2021 will mark one of the biggest ice melt years for Greenland in recorded history.

(Getty Images)

A U.S. Air Force aircraft takes off from the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A female lion is seen at the Balule Nature Reserve, in northern Limpopo, South Africa, on Aug. 31, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A motorist drives a car through a flooded expressway as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through Brooklyn, in New York, U.S., Sept. 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Firefly Aerospace's first Alpha rocket suffered a catastrophic anomaly during its first launch leading to the loss of the vehicle two minutes, 30 seconds after liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, U.S. Sept. 2, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Workers bring the skull of a triceratops into a gallery where it is set to be exposed ahead of its auction sale at Drouot Auction House in October, in Paris, France, on Aug. 31, 2021.

"Big John," the largest known triceratops, over 66 million years old and with an 8-meter long skeleton, is on display in Paris until Oct. 20, before an auction the following day at Hotel Drouot.

(AFP Photo)

Anti-government protesters escape from a police water cannon with purple dye and tear gas during a protest against the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Din Daeng district of Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A pregnant woman reacts on board a wooden boat as migrants wait for the Italian Guardia Costiera near the island of Lampedusa, in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The remains of a home smolder during the Caldor fire in Twin Bridges, California, on Sept. 1, 2021.

At least 650 structures have burned and thousands more are threatened as the Caldor fire moves into the resort community of South Lake Tahoe, California.

(AFP Photo)

Furaha, 35, looks at her new baby in a classroom where she found a place to sleep in the Kayembe camp for displaced people, near Goma, Republic of Congo, Aug. 30, 2021.

More than three months after the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, thousands of people are still living in makeshift shelters around Goma and calling for help.

(AFP Photo)

After devastating wildfires in Kilis at the end of July, nature slowly starts to recover, with plants sprouting from the ashes, Kilis, Turkey, Sept. 3, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Whales swim near a kayak in Puerto Madryn, Argentina, Aug. 31, 2021.

As the migration season of the southern right whale gets underway in the Argentine Patagonia, locals and visitors are watching the enormous animals coming ever closer to the shore.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.