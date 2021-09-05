Floods, wildfires and the last days in Kabul: Weekly top photos

Carla Bayerri, 45, inspects his damaged restaurant after flooding in the seaside town of Alcanar, in northeastern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
A downpour Wednesday created flash floods that swept cars down the streets of the Catalan town. Most of mainland Spain is under alert for heavy rains.
Seen through a night vision scope, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, prepares to board a C-17 cargo plane as the final American service member to depart Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 30, 2021.
Workers bring the skull of a triceratops into a gallery where it is set to be exposed ahead of its auction sale at Drouot Auction House in October, in Paris, France, on Aug. 31, 2021.
"Big John," the largest known triceratops, over 66 million years old and with an 8-meter long skeleton, is on display in Paris until Oct. 20, before an auction the following day at Hotel Drouot.
Furaha, 35, looks at her new baby in a classroom where she found a place to sleep in the Kayembe camp for displaced people, near Goma, Republic of Congo, Aug. 30, 2021.
More than three months after the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, thousands of people are still living in makeshift shelters around Goma and calling for help.
