Gorgeous 1975 Pontiac Obwandiyag of former Turkish politician

Burak Kaplan, a classic vehicle enthusiast from Sivas, who became aware of the existence of the vehicle, purchased it straight away. The vehicle, which is as original as the day it left the factory and has all its documents, is now waiting for its new owner. Kaplan, who put the classic vehicle on sale, wants TL 865,000 ($51,637) for the vehicle, which he describes as a treasure for classic vehicle lovers.
Emphasizing that the vehicle was brought from abroad by its former owner, Kaplan said: "This vehicle is a Pontiac Grand Lemans, a 1975 model. It has everything from the first owner, to the first license plate, to the first car registration. It's a fully fabricated 8-speed automatic vehicle. Everything is as it left the factory."
Kaplan was inspired by his father and intrigued by classical vehicles. "When people see this vehicle, they go back to the past and it puts a smile on their face. I get a lot of praise for the car. They go back to those times. In a way, I take people back to the past. I try not to take the car out as much as possible," he said.
There is no other similar vehicle with the same originality. “I researched it, there is no other Pontiac with this originality, even abroad. I preserved it this way until today. Its original mileage is 75,000. After the first owner passed away, it wasn't driven. The car was very dusty and dirty in the garage when I first got it. It was a lost treasure, so I found this lost treasure," Kaplan said.
