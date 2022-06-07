Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Gorgeous 1975 Pontiac Obwandiyag of former Turkish politician

by Daily Sabah with IHA Jun 07, 2022 9:13 pm +03 +03:00

The 47-year-old classic vehicle used by Ali Saim Kaymak, a Justice Party lawmaker, was put up for sale in Sivas. The completely original 1975 model vehicle has an asking price that is the equivalent of a 2022 model, Sivas, Turkey, June 7, 2022.

Not bad for a classic car!

IHA

The car was transported to Turkey by former Justice Party Konya deputy Ali Saim Kaymak. Kaymak purchased the car during his university education in Chicago and bought the vehicle to Turkey after completing his education. After his death, the car was kept in a garage by his children.

IHA

Burak Kaplan, a classic vehicle enthusiast from Sivas, who became aware of the existence of the vehicle, purchased it straight away. The vehicle, which is as original as the day it left the factory and has all its documents, is now waiting for its new owner. Kaplan, who put the classic vehicle on sale, wants TL 865,000 ($51,637) for the vehicle, which he describes as a treasure for classic vehicle lovers.

IHA

Emphasizing that the vehicle was brought from abroad by its former owner, Kaplan said: "This vehicle is a Pontiac Grand Lemans, a 1975 model. It has everything from the first owner, to the first license plate, to the first car registration. It's a fully fabricated 8-speed automatic vehicle. Everything is as it left the factory."

IHA

Kaplan was inspired by his father and intrigued by classical vehicles. "When people see this vehicle, they go back to the past and it puts a smile on their face. I get a lot of praise for the car. They go back to those times. In a way, I take people back to the past. I try not to take the car out as much as possible," he said.

IHA

There is no other similar vehicle with the same originality. “I researched it, there is no other Pontiac with this originality, even abroad. I preserved it this way until today. Its original mileage is 75,000. After the first owner passed away, it wasn't driven. The car was very dusty and dirty in the garage when I first got it. It was a lost treasure, so I found this lost treasure," Kaplan said.

IHA

The vehicle's original documents displayed on a table.

IHA

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.