Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Highlights of the Beijing Winter Paralympics 2022 Closing Ceremony

by agencies Mar 14, 2022 11:13 am +03 +03:00

Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China, March 13, 2022.

(AFP Photo/OIS/IOC)

Musicians perform during the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Singers perform during the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Participants take part in the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Performers are pictured during the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony at the National Stadium, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Participants perform during the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Participants take part in the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

TVs showing a live broadcast of Chinese President Xi Jinping waving during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Paralympics, at a quiet Main Media Center, March 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Fireworks are seen over the National Stadium during the closing ceremony, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Performers are pictured during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Artists perform in the colors of Ukraine during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, March 13, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

General view during the parade of athletes as national flags of the representing countries are carried during the closing ceremony, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

General view of the cauldron and fireworks during the closing ceremony, National Stadium, Beijing, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A musician performs during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, March 13, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at the National Stadium, March 13, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Fireworks explode over the National Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, March 13, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Vitalii Lukianenko carries the flag of Ukraine during the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

This combination of pictures shows the Paralympic flame after being lit during the opening ceremony (L) of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at the National Stadium in Beijing on March 4, 2022, and the flame after it was extinguished during the closing ceremony (R) of the games at the same stadium, March 13, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Fireworks ignite during the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Participants take part in the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The Milano Cortina 2026 logo is displayed during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.