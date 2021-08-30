Daily Sabah logo

Hurricane Ida hits US, cutting deadly path through Louisiana

by Agencies Aug 30, 2021 12:15 pm +03 +03:00

Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after the deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern U.S. city of New Orleans.

Montegut fire chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana as Hurricane Ida passes on Aug. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

The hurricane knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction.

A vehicle drives through rain and high winds across Canal Street during Hurricane Ida, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Michael Brown, who is homeless, rides out Hurricane Ida from his bed under a highway overpass in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, in New Orleans, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A truck is seen in heavy winds and rain from Hurricane Ida in Bourg, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA)/GOES satellite handout image shows Hurricane Ida, Aug. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo/NOAA/GOES)

A section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida blocks an intersection in New Orleans, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

An abandoned vehicle is half-submerged in a ditch next to a near-flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter looks over the debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

LaKeisha Verdin holds her 3-month-old son Kevin as she and her family watch a local news station for Hurricane Ida updates hours ahead of its landfall, in Houma, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A news crew films as the storm surge pushes water from Lake Pontchartrain over Lakeshore Drive as the effects of Hurricane Ida begin to be felt in New Orleans, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(Michael DeMocker/USA Today Network via Reuters)

A man bikes along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt in New Orleans, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Women walk in the rain as Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Jean Paul Bourg is assisted by his wife and kids as he cleans the gutters of his home in preparation for Hurricane Ida in Morgan City, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Cars drive through floodwaters along Route 90 as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive in Gulfport, Mississippi, Aug. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Heavy traffic clogs Interstate 10 out of New Orleans as residents and visitors evacuate for the expected arrival of Hurricane Ida in Slidell, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 28, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Men place plywood in front of a store in preparation for Hurricane Ida, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. Aug. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Keenan Jupiter corrals his Shetland ponies to put them into their stables in advance of the approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

