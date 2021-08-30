Hurricane Ida hits US, cutting deadly path through Louisiana

Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after the deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern U.S. city of New Orleans.
Montegut fire chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana as Hurricane Ida passes on Aug. 29, 2021.
The hurricane knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction.
A vehicle drives through rain and high winds across Canal Street during Hurricane Ida, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.
