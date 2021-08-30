Hurricane Ida hits US, cutting deadly path through Louisiana

Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after the deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern U.S. city of New Orleans.

Montegut fire chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana as Hurricane Ida passes on Aug. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)