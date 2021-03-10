Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: Clashes break out during police violence protest in Athens

by Agencies Mar 10, 2021 1:17 pm +03 +03:00

A fire is seen, as protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. Severe clashes broke out Tuesday in Athens after youths protesting an incident of police violence attacked a police station with petrol bombs, and severely injured one officer.

(Reuters Photo)

A policeman gestures as a recycle bin is on fire during clashes in Athens, Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A policeman lays injured on the road as his colleagues react during the clashes.

(AP Photo)

People run during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings.

(Reuters Photo)

Policemen gather around their injured colleague after an attack by protesters during clashes in Athens.

(AP Photo)

A policeman lays injured on the road during clashes with protesters.

(AP Photo)

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration against a police crackdown.

Police stand near burning trash bins as their injured colleague lays in the street during clashes with protesters

(AFP Photo)

Flares burn near protesters, as they clash with police officers during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured colleague during the demonstration.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.