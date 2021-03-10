In photos: Clashes break out during police violence protest in Athens

A fire is seen, as protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. Severe clashes broke out Tuesday in Athens after youths protesting an incident of police violence attacked a police station with petrol bombs, and severely injured one officer.
