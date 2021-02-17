In photos: Fiery protests in Barcelona demand rapper Hasel's release

Thousands took to the streets of Barcelona's Tuesday evening demanding the release of rapper Pablo Hasel, arrested by Spanish police after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.
A person walks in front of fire during a protest in support of Catalan rap singer Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 16, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.