In photos: Fiery protests in Barcelona demand rapper Hasel's release

by Agencies Feb 17, 2021 12:43 pm +03 +03:00

Thousands took to the streets of Barcelona's Tuesday evening demanding the release of rapper Pablo Hasel, arrested by Spanish police after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.

A person walks in front of fire during a protest in support of Catalan rap singer Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Riot police officers aim their weapons toward demonstrators during clashes after the protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Hasel in Barcelona, Feb. 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Supporters of rap singer Hasel demonstrate condemning his arrest in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Police officers from the Mossos d'esquadra are seen breaking up protesters on Passeig de Gràcia during the demonstration.

(Getty Images)

A woman wearing a face mask is seen helping an injured protester during the demonstration.

(Getty Images)

People make a fire on the streets of Barcelona as they participate in a protest in support of Catalan rap singer Hasel, Feb. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators in support of rap singer Hasel use tables and chairs to set up a barricade against a door of the rectory of Lleida University after Hasel was sentenced to jail time.

(Reuters Photo)

A shared-use rental motorbike seen burning during the demonstration.

Mossos d'Esquadra police officers stand guard during a protest in support of Catalan rap singer Hasel.

(Reuters Photo)

Graffiti calling for the freedom of Pablo Hasel is seen on the wall of a bank on Aragón Street during the demonstration.

(Getty Images)

A demonstrator in support of rap singer Pablo Hasel uses a table to set up a barricade against a door of the rectory of Lleida University.

(Reuters Photo)

Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel reacts as he is detained by riot police inside the University of Lleida, after he was sentenced to jail time.

(Reuters Photo)

A man runs away from a fire lit street during a protest in support of Catalan rap singer Hasel.

(Reuters Photo)

People participate in a protest in support of Catalan rap singer Hasel.

(Reuters Photo)

A person takes a picture of a bank after it was vandalized during a protest in support of Catalan rap singer Hasel.

(Reuters Photo)

