In photos: Heavy rain causes flooding in Izmir

by DAILY SABAH Feb 02, 2021 12:28 pm +03 +03:00

Torrential rains caused flash floods Tuesday morning in Izmir, blocking main arteries in the downtown area and surrounding districts of Aliağa, Foça and Dikili.

(AA Photo)

Some streams in the Balçova district overflowed and many residences and businesses in Karabağlar and Bayraklı were especially hit hard by the floods.

(AA Photo)

Vehicles got stuck in the muddy waters, causing traffic jams in the early morning rush hours.

(AA Photo)

The Meteorology Directorate had previously warned of heavy rainfall in the province, which had started during the night and gradually increased in strength.

(AA Photo)

Calling the situation a disaster, the municipality urged residents to not leave their homes unless necessary.

(AA Photo)

Teams of the Izmir Metropolitan Municipality are working around the clock to drain excess water.

(AA Photo)

A view of a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Izmir, Turkey on Feb. 02, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Collided vehicles are seen on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in the Balcova district of Izmir, Turkey on Feb. 02, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Some streams in the Balçova district overflowed after heavy rainfall in Izmir, Turkey on Feb. 02, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A view of a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Izmir, Turkey on Feb. 02, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A view of a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Izmir, Turkey on Feb. 02, 2021.

(AA Photo)

The picture shows people walking on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Izmir, Turkey on Feb. 02, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Collided vehicles are seen on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in the Balçova district of Izmir, Turkey on Feb. 02, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

Collided vehicles are seen on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in the Balçova district of Izmir, Turkey on Feb. 02, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Collided vehicles are seen on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in the Balçova district of Izmir, Turkey on Feb. 02, 2021.

(AA Photo)

