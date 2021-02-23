Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Ice and rainbows appear as Niagara Falls freezes

by REUTERS Feb 23, 2021 11:31 am +03 +03:00

Visitors view water flowing around the ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors help each other across ice accumulated in Niagara Falls State Park due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021. The waterfall has been freezing in the past few years offering tourists beautiful views.

(Reuters Photo)

Water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Water flowing around ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Water flowing around ice sits at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Water flowing around ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors help each other walk across ice in Niagara Falls State Park due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Water flowing around ice at the top of Horseshoe Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Water flowing around ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors view water flowing around ice at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Pancake ice sit at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Water flowing around ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors climb on ice in Niagara Falls State Park due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Feb. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

