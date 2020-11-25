Daily Sabah logo

In photos: International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

by DAILY SABAH Nov 25, 2020 5:02 pm +03 +03:00

People hold candles and photos during a vigil in memory of women who were murdered, ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women at Constitution Square in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Nov. 24, 2020.

According to the Guatemalan Women's Group, to date, 444 women have been murdered in 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Members of the women's organization Non Una Di Meno take part in a flashmob in front of Montecitorio, the seat of the Italian Parliament in Rome, Italy, Nov. 25, 2020.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

A woman wearing a mask holds a placard reading "Economic independence" and "Our safety" as she takes part in a flashmob organized by the women's group Non Una Di Meno as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in front of Montecitorio, the seat of the Italian Parliament in Rome, Italy, Nov. 25, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

A crocheted rose placed as a symbol of protest against violence against women on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Venice, Italy, Nov. 25, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A woman with a banner reading "alive, free and without debts" during a demonstration on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Rome, Italy, Nov. 25, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A girl holds up a banner reading "women are not a toy" during a demonstration marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Rome, Italy, Nov. 25, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Women wearing masks take part in a flashmob organized by the women's organization Non Una Di Meno as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in front of Montecitorio, the seat of the Italian Parliament in Rome, Italy, Nov. 25, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

A man stands amid photos of victims of femicide displayed as part of an awareness campaign marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Medellin, Colombia, Nov. 23, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

A woman wears a mask while taking part in a flashmob organized by the women's organization Non Una Di Meno as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in front of Montecitorio, the seat of the Italian Parliament in Rome, Italy, Nov. 25, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Women hold signs as they gather on November 25, 2020 at the Place de la Republique square in central Paris during a rally marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

(AFP Photo)

People gather on November 25, 2020 at the Place de la Republique square in central Paris during a rally marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

(AFP Photo)

