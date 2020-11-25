In photos: International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

People hold candles and photos during a vigil in memory of women who were murdered, ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women at Constitution Square in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Nov. 24, 2020.
According to the Guatemalan Women's Group, to date, 444 women have been murdered in 2020.
A woman wearing a mask holds a placard reading "Economic independence" and "Our safety" as she takes part in a flashmob organized by the women's group Non Una Di Meno as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in front of Montecitorio, the seat of the Italian Parliament in Rome, Italy, Nov. 25, 2020.
