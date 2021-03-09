In photos: Meghan and Harry's life together

Former British royals Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, recently sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on Sunday in the U.S. and is sure to take Queen Elizabeth II's palace by storm. Meghan, who is biracial, revealed for the first time the mentality of the royal family as she said they were concerned about how dark her son's skin would be and that they turned their backs on her when she was battling with suicidal thoughts.
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, ride in a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Anne stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly over to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, Britain, July 10, 2018.
This official christening photograph shows, in the front row, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, (center L) and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, (center R) with their son, Archie, and Camilla (L), the Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine (R), the Duchess of Cambridge, and in the back row, Britain's Prince Charles (L), the Prince of Wales, Doria Ragland (2nd L), Lady Jane Fellowes (C), Lady Sarah McCorquodale (2nd R) and Prince William (R), the Duke of Cambridge in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, near London, Britain July 6, 2019.
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with the Rose Garden in the background, near London, Britain, July 6, 2019.
