In photos: Meghan and Harry's life together

Former British royals Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, recently sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on Sunday in the U.S. and is sure to take Queen Elizabeth II's palace by storm. Meghan, who is biracial, revealed for the first time the mentality of the royal family as she said they were concerned about how dark her son's skin would be and that they turned their backs on her when she was battling with suicidal thoughts.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, ride in a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

(Reuters Photo)