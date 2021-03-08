Daily Sabah logo

In photos: The hard-working Black Sea region women in action

by DAILY SABAH Mar 08, 2021 3:54 pm +03 +03:00

In some villages in Turkey's Trabzon province in the Black sea region, there are more women in the fields than men. Most men are migrant workers in other cities, sending money back home.

(DHA Photo)

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic did little to decrease women’s agricultural labor in the region. As those in cities marked International Women’s Day with events, these women were out in the fields, toiling from the first light of the day until sunset.

(DHA Photo)

A woman rests on the road after working in a field in Trabzon, northern Turkey, March 7, 2021.

(DHA PHOTO)

Women work in a field in Trabzon, northern Turkey, March 7, 2021.

(DHA PHOTO)

A woman works in a field in Trabzon, northern Turkey, March 7, 2021.

(DHA PHOTO)

A woman walks on the road in Trabzon, northern Turkey, March 7, 2021.

(DHA PHOTO)

A woman works in a field in Trabzon, northern Turkey, March 7, 2021.

(DHA PHOTO)

Women work in a field in Trabzon, northern Turkey, March 7, 2021.

(DHA PHOTO)

A woman cooks on an open fire in Trabzon, northern Turkey, March 7, 2021.

(DHA PHOTO)

Women work in a field in Trabzon, northern Turkey, March 7, 2021.

(DHA PHOTO)

Women work in a field in Trabzon, northern Turkey, March 7, 2021.

(DHA PHOTO)

Women work in a field in Trabzon, northern Turkey, March 7, 2021.

(DHA PHOTO)

