In photos: Violent protests continue in Northern Ireland's Belfast

by Agencies Apr 08, 2021 10:39 am +03 +03:00

Since last week North Ireland's capital Belfast is struck by protests, where crowds of youth in a pro-British area of Belfast hijacked vehicles setting them on fire and attacked police with stones.

Youngsters throw petrol on the fire as they clash at the Peace Gate at the Springfield Road/Lanark Way interface in Belfast, Violent protests continue in Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Loyalists and unionists are angry about post-Brexit trading arrangements which they claim have created barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K, prompting the protests.

Rioters are seen near the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus as it burns on the Shankill Road during the protests in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers stand near their vehicles during a riot at Lanark Way, Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A person approaches a child's scooter on fire during clashes at the Springfield Road/Lanark Way interface, Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man stands in front of a row of police vehicles at Springfield Road during the protests, Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Police form a line on the Springfield road to stop Nationalists and Loyalists from attacking each other, as a hijacked bus burns in the distance in Belfast. The police had to close roads into the nearby Protestant area as crowds from each divide attacked each other.

(AP Photo)

A fire fed by petrol burns as youths clash at the Peace Gate, Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Fireworks explode as youths exchange projectiles through the Peace Gate during clashes in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Irish nationalists are seen near the "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue, Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Petrol is poured as youths exchange projectiles through the "peace wall" with their faces covered during clashes.

(Getty Images)

Riot police gather as clashes between youths continued, Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A hijacked bus burns on The Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Hijacked cars burn at the peace wall on Lanark Way during the riots, Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.

(AP Photo)

