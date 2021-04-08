In photos: Violent protests continue in Northern Ireland's Belfast

Since last week North Ireland's capital Belfast is struck by protests, where crowds of youth in a pro-British area of Belfast hijacked vehicles setting them on fire and attacked police with stones.
Youngsters throw petrol on the fire as they clash at the Peace Gate at the Springfield Road/Lanark Way interface in Belfast, Violent protests continue in Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.
Loyalists and unionists are angry about post-Brexit trading arrangements which they claim have created barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K, prompting the protests.
Rioters are seen near the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.
