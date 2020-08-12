Daily Sabah logo

Indonesia volcano spews huge ash cloud into the sky

Aug 12, 2020 11:13 am +03 +03:00

An ash cloud rises above Sinabung volcano after its eruption in Karo Regency, North Sumatra.

(Abrian Haganta Surbakti/via Reuters)

Indonesian men use their mobile phones to take photos as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the air as it erupts, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The rumbling volcano erupted Monday, sending a column of volcanic materials a few thousand meters into the sky. Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

(AP Photo)

Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the air as it erupts, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The rumbling volcano erupted Monday, sending a column of volcanic materials a few thousands meters into the sky. Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

(AP Photo)

Farmers clean volcanic ash from vegetables after the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia August 11 , 2020.

(Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via Reuters)

Farmers wash away the volcanic ash on vegetables after the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano in Karo.

(Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via Reuters)

Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province.

(Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via Reuters)

Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province.

(Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via Reuters)

A car drives on a road covered with volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Sinabung, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Photo by Sutanta Aditya/ABACAPRESS.COM

Eruption Of The Sinabung Volcano Indonesia

A man cleans a car covered with ash following an eruption by Mount Sinabung at the Sukatepu village in Karo, North Sumatra, on August 10, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Farmers work on their farm covered with ash following an eruption by Mount Sinabung at the Sukatepu village in Karo, North Sumatra, on August 10, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

A farmer seen spraying his potatoes were impacted by volcanic ash after several biggest eruptions of Sinabung volcano. Photo taken in Namanteran subdistrict, Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia on August 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Wild flowers seen impacted by volcanic ash during Sinabung volcano eruption. Photo taken in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia on August 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

