Israel-Palestine conflict: Gaza under full blockade
by Daily Sabah with AgenciesOct 10, 20232:02 pm +03 +03:00
Hamas' armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, hold a Palestinian flag as they destroy a tank of Israeli forces in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 07, 2023.
AA
The Israeli military continued its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip throughout Monday night and early Tuesday.
Smoke rises over the buildings as the Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 9, 2023.
AA
The Israeli military, which continues airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which is under blockade, is also continuing to amass forces in areas near the border. Artillery and tanks of the Israeli military have been deployed in trenches dug near the border, with their barrels turned toward Gaza.
AA
Israel also attacked several mosques in Gaza. The Al-Sousi mosque was rendered unusable after airstrikes.
People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, the Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 8, 2023.
AP
Palestinian journalists Said et-Tawil and Muhammed Subh were killed in an Israeli airstrike.
AA
A 6-month-old Palestinian baby named Sama Alwadia is rescued from under rubble after an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 9, 2023.
AA
The bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during airstrike clashes are taken to the morgue of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 7, 2023.