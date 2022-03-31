Daily Sabah logo

Istanbul Photo Awards 2022 winners announced

by Anadolu Agency Mar 31, 2022 11:17 am +03 +03:00

Photographer Konstantinos Tsakalidis’ "Woman from Evia " was chosen as "Photo of the Year 2022” in the eighth round of the Istanbul Photo Awards, Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest. In the "Single News" category, Tsakalidis’ "Woman from Evia" shot on the Greek island of Evia won first prize.

Photographer Drew Angerer got second prize in the "Single News" category with "Jan. 6 Attack on U.S. Capitol," shot for Getty Images in Washington, in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Paul Ratje got third prize in the "Single News" category with "Migrants at Texas border" shot for Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Texas, U.S., in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Marcus Yam won first prize in the "Story News" category with "The Fall of Afghanistan" photo series shot in Afghanistan, in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Marcus Yam got first prize in the "Story News" category with "The Fall of Afghanistan" photo series shot in Afghanistan, in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Anonymous/Stringer photographer got second prize in the "Story News" category with the ''Myanmar’s Spring Revolution" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Anonymous/Stringer photographer got second prize in the "Story News" category with the ''Myanmar’s Spring Revolution" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Mark Peterson got third prize in the "Story News" category with his "Capitol Riot in DC" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Mark Peterson got third prize in the "Story News" category with his "Capitol Riot in DC" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Andrej Isakovic won first prize in the "Single Sports" category with his "F1 Italian Grand Prix" in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Adam Pretty won second prize in the "Single Sports" category with "Isolation" in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Jonne Roriz won third prize in the "Single Sports" category with "Finding Nemo" in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Franck Fife won first prize in the "Story Sports" category with his "Dakar Rally 2021: Dust and Sand" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Franck Fife won first prize in the "Story Sports" category with his "Dakar Rally 2021: Dust and Sand" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Morel-Fort Thomas won second prize in the "Story Sports" category with the "Fallau Diop, The Unpredicted Hope of the Racetrack" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Morel-Fort Thomas won second prize in the "Story Sports" category with the "Fallau Diop, The Unpredicted Hope of the Racetrack" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Alain Schroeder won third prize in the "Story Sports" category with the "Muay Thai Kids" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Alain Schroeder won third prize in the "Story Sports" category with the "Muay Thai Kids" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Mehmet Aslan won first prize in the "Single Nature & Environment" category with "Drought is at Our Doorstep" in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Mehdi Mohebipour won second prize in the "Single Nature & Environment" category with "Endless Pain" in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Peter Mather won third prize in the "Single Nature & Environment" category with "Ursa Major" in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Sergei Stroitelev won first prize in the "Story Portrait" category with "The Strongest Bond" in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Sergei Stroitelev won first prize in the "Story Portrait" category with "The Strongest Bond" in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer George Tatakis was a story portrait finalist with his "Caryatis" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer George Tatakis was a story portrait finalist with his "Caryatis" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Pavel Volkov was a story portrait finalist with the "Anya" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Pavel Volkov was a story portrait finalist with the "Anya" photo series in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Natalya Saprunova won first prize in the ''Canon Story Daily Life" category with "Saamis ‘we used to live in the Tundra'" in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

Photographer Natalya Saprunova won first prize in the ''Canon Story Daily Life" category with "Saamis ‘we used to live in the Tundra'" in the Istanbul Photo Awards 2022, the eighth round of Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest.

