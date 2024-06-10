Daily Sabah logo

Istanbul Photo Awards celebrates artistic excellence

by Anadolu Agency Jun 10, 2024 10:07 pm +03 +03:00

Photo of the Year:

In a final embrace Inas Abu Maamar, 36, cradles the shroud-wrapped body of her five-year-old niece, Saly, who died in Israeli strikes on Khan Younis, at the Nasser Hospital morgue before her funeral in southern Gaza, Oct. 17, 2023.

Mohammed Salem / Reuters

Istanbul Photo Awards, organized by Anadolu Agency, celebrated groundbreaking shots taken by talented artists, in a ceremony held in Istanbul on Monday.

Single News 2nd Prize

Mohamed Al-Aloul, Anadolu Agency (AA) photographer, bids farewell to his four children who were killed in the Israeli warplanes’ bombing of his house in the central Gaza Strip, on Nov. 5, 2023.

Samar Abu Elouf / The New York Times

Single News 3rd Prize

Mesut Hançer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, close to the quake's epicenter, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast on Feb. 7, 2023. Rescuers in Türkiye and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings, as they dug for survivors buried by an earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people.

Adem Altan / AFP

Speaking at the award ceremony, AA President & Chief Executive Officer Serdar Karagöz said photography has transformed across centuries, especially with the development of artificial intelligence, but the fact that each photo serves as a document, a witness of time and helps build a memory, has never changed.

AA

The event featured award-winning photographs from this year.

From the tragedy of the Gaza genocide to the devastating earthquake in Türkiye last year, and from the operations of Mexican crime syndicates to the plight of Afghan refugees, the photographs offer a poignant reflection of human experiences across continents.

Single Portrait 1st Prize: Cellophane / Nigeria

In Nigeria, about 50 billion plastic bags are used every year and over 60 million plastic sachet water bags are disposed. Nigeria ranked the 9th state for pollution of the marine environment with cellophane. Photographed on April 19, 2023.

Emeke Obanor

Hosted at the Rami Library, the exhibition will be open until June 23, providing an opportunity for visitors to delve into a compelling array of images capturing significant global events from the past year.

Single Portrait 2nd Prize: Life in Plastic is Fantastic / Russia

Russian celebrity and Barbie doll collector Tatiana Tuzova poses in the apartment housing part of her collection of 12,000 dolls, in Krasnogorsk outside Moscow. Photographed on Aug.16, 2023.

Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Single Daily Life 2nd Prize

Tiraje Kestelli lies on a seat covered with cats at Maçka Park in Istanbul, on Thursday, March 23, 2023. She said she knows the name of every single cat that surrounds her and brings them food from her own table every single day at Maçka Park.

Francisco Seco/AP

Single Sports 1st Prize

2023 UEC Road European Championships / Netherlands

During the European Individual time trial cycling Championships in the Netherlands, Swiss rider Stefan Kung crashed badly a few kilometers from the finish line completing the race with a bloodied face and a broken helmet at the 2023 UEC Road European Championships, on Sept. 20, 2023.

Luca Bettini

Single Daily Life 1st Prize

Three internally displaced Afghan children look on with surprise at an apple that their mother brought home after begging, in a camp on the outskirts of Kabul, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ebrahim Noroozi / AP

Single Nature & Environment 1st Prize

Elephant on Garbage Mountain in Sri Lanka. Wild elephants searching for food in human landfills on Nov. 11, 2023.

Minqiang Lu

