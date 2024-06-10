Istanbul Photo Awards celebrates artistic excellence

Istanbul Photo Awards, organized by Anadolu Agency, celebrated groundbreaking shots taken by talented artists, in a ceremony held in Istanbul on Monday.

Single News 2nd Prize

Mohamed Al-Aloul, Anadolu Agency (AA) photographer, bids farewell to his four children who were killed in the Israeli warplanes’ bombing of his house in the central Gaza Strip, on Nov. 5, 2023.

Samar Abu Elouf / The New York Times