Istanbul Photo Awards celebrates artistic excellence

Istanbul Photo Awards, organized by Anadolu Agency, celebrated groundbreaking shots taken by talented artists, in a ceremony held in Istanbul on Monday.
Single News 2nd Prize
Mohamed Al-Aloul, Anadolu Agency (AA) photographer, bids farewell to his four children who were killed in the Israeli warplanes’ bombing of his house in the central Gaza Strip, on Nov. 5, 2023.
Single News 3rd Prize
Mesut Hançer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, close to the quake's epicenter, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast on Feb. 7, 2023. Rescuers in Türkiye and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings, as they dug for survivors buried by an earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people.
Speaking at the award ceremony, AA President & Chief Executive Officer Serdar Karagöz said photography has transformed across centuries, especially with the development of artificial intelligence, but the fact that each photo serves as a document, a witness of time and helps build a memory, has never changed.
The event featured award-winning photographs from this year.
From the tragedy of the Gaza genocide to the devastating earthquake in Türkiye last year, and from the operations of Mexican crime syndicates to the plight of Afghan refugees, the photographs offer a poignant reflection of human experiences across continents.
Single Portrait 1st Prize: Cellophane / Nigeria
In Nigeria, about 50 billion plastic bags are used every year and over 60 million plastic sachet water bags are disposed. Nigeria ranked the 9th state for pollution of the marine environment with cellophane. Photographed on April 19, 2023.
Hosted at the Rami Library, the exhibition will be open until June 23, providing an opportunity for visitors to delve into a compelling array of images capturing significant global events from the past year.
Single Portrait 2nd Prize: Life in Plastic is Fantastic / Russia
Russian celebrity and Barbie doll collector Tatiana Tuzova poses in the apartment housing part of her collection of 12,000 dolls, in Krasnogorsk outside Moscow. Photographed on Aug.16, 2023.
Single Sports 1st Prize
2023 UEC Road European Championships / Netherlands
During the European Individual time trial cycling Championships in the Netherlands, Swiss rider Stefan Kung crashed badly a few kilometers from the finish line completing the race with a bloodied face and a broken helmet at the 2023 UEC Road European Championships, on Sept. 20, 2023.