Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Izmir celebrates centenary of liberation from Greek occupation

by Anadolu Agency Sep 09, 2022 9:44 pm +03 +03:00

This year marks the centenary of Izmir's liberation from the invasion and occupation of enemy forces in the later stages of the Turkish War of Independence. Get a glimpse of how the city has celebrated its freedom a century later

A Victory March was held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Izmir from enemy occupation. Following the Gaziler, Anafartalar and IkIçeşmelik avenues in the march organized on the historic route that the Turkish army used to enter Izmir 100 years ago on Sept. 9, the people of Izmir carried a giant 350-meter-long (1,150-foot-long) Turkish flag, Izmir, Türkiye, Sept. 9, 2022.

AA

An airshow was held in Kordon Boyu as part of the celebrations. The Turkish Air Force Command's aerobatic team Solotürk, police, gendarmerie, coast guard, Hürkuş, Steel Wings, Türkiye's only civilian female aerobatic pilot Semin Öztürk Şener and Aegean and Izmir Aviation Club performed shows.

AA

Scenes from the airshow as part of the 100th anniversary of Izmir's liberation from occupying Greek forces.

AA

In a reenactment of the liberation of Izmir, former Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım presented the Quran and the Turkish flag to the commander of the cavalry units.

AA

The delegation at the reenacment.

AA

A Turkish designed and built Hürkuş flying as part of victory celebration on the 100th year of the liberation of Izmir.

AA

A view of the giant 350-meter Turkish flag held by citizens on the victory march as part of celebrations.

AA

Thousands of people participated in the Victory March that started in front of Basmane Police Station. The march followed the historic route that the Turkish army used to enter Izmir 100 years ago today.

AA

Participants in the march holding up the giant Turkish flag.

AA

A ceremony was held in Cumhuriyet Square on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Izmir's liberation from enemy occupation. Citizens of the surrounding area gave their support to the people walking with Turkish flags in their hands and applause.

AA

The jubilation of Sept. 9 in Izmir began with the victory parade.

AA

Citizens with flags participating in the victory march.

AA

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.