Izmir celebrates centenary of liberation from Greek occupation

This year marks the centenary of Izmir's liberation from the invasion and occupation of enemy forces in the later stages of the Turkish War of Independence. Get a glimpse of how the city has celebrated its freedom a century later

A Victory March was held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Izmir from enemy occupation. Following the Gaziler, Anafartalar and IkIçeşmelik avenues in the march organized on the historic route that the Turkish army used to enter Izmir 100 years ago on Sept. 9, the people of Izmir carried a giant 350-meter-long (1,150-foot-long) Turkish flag, Izmir, Türkiye, Sept. 9, 2022.

AA