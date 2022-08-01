Izmir's famous sun-dried tomatoes paint vivid summer scene

Summer in Turkey's Izmir province is full of ripe, colorful produce, but it's the region's balanced humidity, hot summer sun and abundant tomato crops that have made the province's Torbalı district the producer of 95% of the country's sun-dried tomatoes
A woman spreads out the sliced tomatoes to dry while her child explores nearby, Izmir, Turkey, July 28, 2022.
