Japan hit by 7.4 magnitude quake, leaving thousands without power

by agencies Mar 17, 2022 10:03 am +03 +03:00

A collapsed barn is seen in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, March 17, 2022, after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted East Japan the night before.

(AFP Photo)

An employee inspects a damaged supermarket in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Houses and buildings are seen during a power outage after an earthquake, in the Toshima ward in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

This picture shows a supermarket littered with merchandise in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A street is left in the dark during a power outage caused by a strong earthquake in Musashino, the suburbs of Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Sushi maker Akio Hanzawa walks in front of his damaged restaurant in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Residents line up to fill containers with water from a tanker truck in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A woman shops in a store in a residential area during a power outage in the Koto district of Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A picture shows tableware scattered on the ground at a restaurant following an earthquake, in Fukushima, Japan, March 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A man stands in front of a shattered glass door of a Japanese sweets shop in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Passengers wait for the train service to restart during a power outage after an earthquake, in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A worker conducts electrical work following a power outage in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Earthquake-affected residents shelter in an omnisport venue in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Police officers try to turn on traffic signals with an electric generator during an outage in the area caused by an earthquake, in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The wall of a condominium building is seen partially collapsed after an eathquake in Fukushima, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(Kyodo/via Reuters)

A police officer tries to control traffic during a power outage after an earthquake, in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Blocks of fallen rock are seen outside a tunnel entrance in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A partially derailed express train blocks the tracks following an earthquake, in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People wait in line to receive water following a strong earthquake, in Kunimi, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(Kyodo/via Reuters)

The tilted overhead wire pillar of the Tohoku Shinkansen (center back) is seen on the railroad track in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A sidewalk damaged by the earthquake, at Fukushima station in Fukushima, northeastern Japan, March 17, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A woman talks on the phone on the street of a residential area during a power outage in the Koto district in Tokyo, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People who evacuated after the quake wait in a shelter in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Residents shelter at an evacuation center in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Employees of the East Japan Railway Company inspect the damage at an overpass used by the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train, in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

This handout picture taken and released on March 17, 2022 by NEXCO East Nippon Expressway Company shows cracks on a damaged road between Kunimi IC and Shiroishi IC on the Tohoku Expressway (down line) in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Japan the night before.

(AFP Photo/NEXCO East Nippon Expressway Company)

A member of a library's staff collects scattered books from the floor in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

