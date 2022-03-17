Japan hit by 7.4 magnitude quake, leaving thousands without power

A collapsed barn is seen in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, March 17, 2022, after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted East Japan the night before.
This handout picture taken and released on March 17, 2022 by NEXCO East Nippon Expressway Company shows cracks on a damaged road between Kunimi IC and Shiroishi IC on the Tohoku Expressway (down line) in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Japan the night before.
