Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Madrid Fashion Show 2022 also has live catwalk parades

by agencies Mar 11, 2022 9:13 pm +03 +03:00

As Eastern Europe burns with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, further west on the continent, post-lockdown fashion shows are going strong with Milan, Paris and now Madrid.

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Andres Sarda during the 2022-2023 Fall/Winter collection fashion show at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, March 11, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Andres Sarda during the 2022-2023 Fall/Winter collection fashion show at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, March 11, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Hannibal Laguna during the 2022-2023 Fall/Winter collection fashion show at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, March 11, 2022.

AFP

Models present creations of Spanish label Isabel Sanchis during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, March 11, 2022. The 75th edition of the MBFWMadrid runs from March 9 to 13, 2022.

EPA

A model presents a creation of Spanish label Isabel Sanchis during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, March 11, 2022.

EPA

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Teresa Helbig during the 2022-2023 Fall/Winter collection fashion show at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, March 11, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Hannibal Laguna during the 2022-2023 Fashion Week in Madrid, March 11, 2022.

AFP

Models present creations by Spanish brand Teresa Helbig during the 2022-2023 Fall/Winter collection fashion show at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, March 11, 2022.

AFP

Spanish Queen Letizia visits some stands displaying creations of fashion designers during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, 11 March 2022.

EPA

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Teresa Helbig, March 11, 2022.

AFP

Models present creations by Spanish brand Teresa Helbig, March 11, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation by the label Teresa Helbig, March 11, 2022.

EPA

Spanish creator Roberto Torretta (L) and his daughter Maria Torretta react during the 2022-2023 Fall/Winter collection fashion show at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, March 11, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation by the label Roberto Torretta, March 11, 2022.

EPA

A model presents a creation by the label Roberto Torretta, March 11, 2022.

EPA

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Hannibal Laguna, March 11, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Hannibal Laguna, March 11, 2022.

AFP

Another Hannibal Laguna creation, March 11, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation of Spanish label Isabel Sanchis, March 11, 2022.

EPA

Venezuelan designer Hannibal Laguna (L) walks the runway after presenting his show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, March 11, 2022.

EPA

Models present creations of label Hannibal Laguna, March 11, 2022.

EPA

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Hannibal Laguna, March 11, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Hannibal Laguna, March 11, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Isabel Sanchis, March 11, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation of Spanish label Isabel Sanchis, March 11, 2022.

EPA

A model in a creation by Spanish brand Teresa Helbig, March 11, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Teresa Helbig, March 11, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation by the label Teresa Helbig, March 11, 2022.

EPA

Models on the catwalk in creations by Spanish brand Roberto Torretta, March 11, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Hannibal Laguna, March 11, 2022.

AFP

Another Hannibal Laguna creation, March 11, 2022.

AFP

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.