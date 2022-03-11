Madrid Fashion Show 2022 also has live catwalk parades

As Eastern Europe burns with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, further west on the continent, post-lockdown fashion shows are going strong with Milan, Paris and now Madrid.
A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Andres Sarda during the 2022-2023 Fall/Winter collection fashion show at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, March 11, 2022.
