Meet latest addition to Turkish gendarmerie's aquatic search dogs

Assisting gendarmerie squads in difficult tasks in disaster areas, especially floods, underwater search dogs play an important role in aquatic search missions.
Mavi is a rookie compared to his veteran colleagues but the newest member of the Turkish gendarmerie proved his mettle in one year. The Labrador became an invaluable asset to the gendarmerie unit he joined in 2021 by helping them locate bodies, Ankara, Türkiye, Dec. 2, 2022.
After a while, his head turns to the sky as he barks before turning it back to the water. Fellow officers stop the boat and lean over the surface of the water, pulling a mannequin from the exact spot Mavi directed them to. Attached to the leg of the mannequin is a cadaver, used for training missions. With his mission accomplished, Mavi retreats to another corner of the boat, awaiting his next training session.