PHOTO GALLERY
Melbourne Fashion Week 2021 kicks off

by Agencies Nov 15, 2021 10:01 am +03 +03:00

<p>More than 250 designers and 300 retailers across more than 100 different events and sessions will feature at this year's Melbourne Fashion Week, starting Nov. 15 and ending on Sunday, Nov. 21. A model walks the runway during the Secret Garden Runway in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 15, 2021.</p>

(Getty Images)

<p><p>Models walk the runway during Secret Garden Runway as part of Melbourne Fashion Week at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Nov. 15, 2021.</p></p>

(Reuters Photo)

<p>A model walks the runway during the Secret Garden Runway, Nov. 15, 2021.</p>

(Getty Images)

<p>Models walk the runway during Secret Garden Runway as part of Melbourne Fashion Week at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Nov. 15, 2021.</p>

(Reuters Photo)

<p>A model walks the runway during the Secret Garden Runway, Nov. 15, 2021.</p>

(Getty Images)

<p>Models walk the runway during the Secret Garden Runway in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 15, 2021.</p>

(Getty Images)

<p>A model walks the runway during the Secret Garden Runway, Nov. 15, 2021.</p>

(Getty Images)

<p>A model walks the runway during the Secret Garden Runway, Nov. 15, 2021.</p>

(Getty Images)

<p>Models walk the runway during Secret Garden Runway as part of Melbourne Fashion Week at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Nov. 15, 2021.</p>

(Reuters Photo)

<p>Models walk the runway during Secret Garden Runway as part of Melbourne Fashion Week at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Nov. 15, 2021.</p>

(Reuters Photo)

<p>A model walks the runway during the Secret Garden Runway, Nov. 15, 2021.</p>

(Getty Images)

<p>A model walks the runway during the Secret Garden Runway on November 15, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.</p>

(Getty Images)

