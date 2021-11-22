Melbourne Fashion Week 2021 wraps up with silk, toulle and beads

More than 250 designers and 300 retailers across more than 100 different events and sessions were featured at this year's Melbourne Fashion Week. Here are some of them:
A model wears an outfit by Australian designer J'Aton at the National Gallery of Victoria during Melbourne Fashion Week in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 16, 2021.
