Melbourne Fashion Week 2021 wraps up with silk, toulle and beads

by agencies Nov 22, 2021 10:30 am +03 +03:00

More than 250 designers and 300 retailers across more than 100 different events and sessions were featured at this year's Melbourne Fashion Week. Here are some of them:

A model wears an outfit by Australian designer J'Aton at the National Gallery of Victoria during Melbourne Fashion Week in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People check out dot COMME designs during the Fashion x Art at NGV Runway at the Ian Potter Centre, Australia, Nov. 16, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Closing runway show of Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, Nov. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models showcase Romance was Born designs during the Fashion x Art at NGV Runway at the Ian Potter Centre, Australia, Nov. 16, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model displays an outfit by Australian label Maticevski at the National Gallery of Victoria during Melbourne Fashion Week in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model walks in Jason Grech during the opening runway at the Melbourne Fashion Festival at Regent Theatre, Australia, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models walk the runway during the Plaza Ballroom Runway show as part of Melbourne Fashion Week at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Models walk along the Yarra River during the Pop Up 2 runway show at Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, Nov. 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model wears an outfit by Australian label SZN at the Melbourne Aquarium during Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, Nov. 17, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Models showcase Christine designs during the Fashion x Art at NGV Runway at the Ian Potter Centre, Australia, Nov. 16, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model wears an outfit on the student collections runway during Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model walks the runway in a design by Elk during the Aquarium runway show at Melbourne Fashion Week at Sea Life Aquarium, Australia, Nov. 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A general view as a model showcases designs during the Riverview Runway show at Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, Nov. 20, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model parades an outfit in the student collections runway during Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, Nov. 19. 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model walks the runway in a design by Remuse during the Aquarium runway show at Melbourne Fashion Week at Sea Life Aquarium, Australia, Nov. 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A general view as a model showcases designs during the Riverview Runway show at Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, Nov. 20, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models walk the runway in designs by Jack London at Regent Theatre, Australia, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models showcase designs during the Modest Fashion Runway at Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, Nov. 20, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model wears an outfit by Australian label Camilla during Melbourne Fashion Week in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Models walk the runway during the Closing runway show of Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, Nov. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model walks for Helen O'Connor in the Secret Garden Runway during Melbourne Fashion Week 2021, Australia, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model displays an outfit by Australian label Carla Zampatti at the National Gallery of Victoria during Melbourne Fashion Week in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model wears an outfit by Australian label Asiyam during Melbourne Fashion Week in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model wears an outfit by Australian label Amber Days during a runway celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander designers at Melbourne Fashion Week in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model wears an outfit by Australian label Micky In The Van at Melbourne Fashion Week in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 18, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model parades an outfit by Australian label Joslin at Melbourne Fashion Week in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 18, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Models walk the runway during the Plaza Ballroom Runway show as part of Melbourne Fashion Week at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Models parade outfits on the student collections runway during Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Models walk the runway during the Plaza Ballroom Runway show as part of Melbourne Fashion Week at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A model showcases designs during the Modest Fashion Runway at Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, Nov. 20, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model showcases designs during the Riverview Runway show at Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, Nov. 20, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models walk the runway during the Plaza Ballroom Runway show as part of Melbourne Fashion Week at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Models walk the runway during the Plaza Ballroom Runway show as part of Melbourne Fashion Week at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

