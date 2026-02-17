Daily Sabah logo

Daily Sabah - Latest & Breaking News from Turkey | Istanbul

photogallery

Muslims worldwide prep for Ramadan with faith, community spirit

by agencies Feb 17, 2026 12:06 am +03 +03:00

As Muslims around the world prepare to welcome Ramadan, communities are gearing up for a month of daily fasting from dawn to sunset marked by heightened worship, reflection and charity, as well as festive gatherings where families and friends come together to break their fast.

Displaced Palestinians hang decorations over the rubble of their destroyed homes as they prepare to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 16, 2026.

EPA

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar; the month cycles through the seasons.
The start of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, the first day of Ramadan is expected to be on or around Feb. 18 or 19. The actual start date may vary among countries and Muslim communities due to declarations by multiple Islamic authorities around the globe on whether the crescent had been sighted or different methodologies used to determine the beginning of the month.

A Palestinian man hangs decorative lights at a shop in occupied East Jerusalem, Feb. 16, 2026.

AFP

This year, the start of Ramadan is expected around the same time as Ash Wednesday, a solemn day of fasting and reflection that signals the start of Lent, the most penitential season of the church calendar for Catholics and many other Christians.
Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, along with the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving and pilgrimage.

A Palestinian youth hangs decorative lights at a shop in east Jerusalem, Feb. 16, 2026.

AFP


Muslims see various meanings and lessons in observing the fast.
It's regarded as an act of worship to attain piety and one of submission to God. The devout see benefits, including practicing self-restraint, cultivating gratitude and empathizing with people who are poor and hungry.

Displaced Palestinians hang decorations over the rubble of their destroyed homes as they prepare to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 16, 2026.

EPA

The daily fast in Ramadan includes abstaining from all food and drink - not even a sip of water is allowed - from dawn to sunset, before breaking the fast in a meal known as "iftar" in Arabic.
Muslims typically stream into mosques for congregational prayers and dedicate more time to religious contemplation and the reading of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.

Displaced Palestinians hang decorations over the rubble of their destroyed homes as they prepare to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2026.

EPA

Charity is a hallmark of Ramadan. Among other ways of giving, many seek to provide iftar for those in need, distributing Ramadan boxes filled with pantry staples, handing out warm meals alongside such things as dates and juice or helping hold free communal meals.

Displaced Palestinians hang decorations over the rubble of their destroyed homes as they prepare to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2026.

EPA

Muslims eat a predawn meal, called "suhoor," to hydrate and nurture their bodies ahead of the daily fast.
There are certain exemptions, such as for those who are unable to because of illness or travel. Those unable to fast due to being temporarily ill or traveling need to make up for the missed days of fasting later.

Displaced Palestinians hang decorations over the rubble of their destroyed homes as they prepare to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis

EPA

Muslims are ethnically and racially diverse and not all Ramadan traditions are rooted in religion. Some customs may transcend borders, while others can differ across cultures.
Many social rituals center on gathering and socializing after the daily fast. Some Muslims decorate their homes, put out Ramadan-themed tableware and centerpieces or throng to markets and Ramadan bazaars.

Displaced Palestinians hang decorations over the rubble of their destroyed homes as they prepare to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis

EPA

In various regions, some Muslims worry that the month is getting commercialized, and say an emphasis on decorations, TV shows, outings or lavish iftar banquets can detract from Ramadan's religious essence. Others say that a balance can be struck and that, in moderation, such rituals are part of the month's festive spirit.

A boy buys Ramadan decorations to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a shop in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 16, 2026.

EPA

A customer buys Ramadan decorations to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a shop in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 16, 2026.

EPA

A woman walks next to Ramadan decorations at a shop in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 16, 2026.

EPA

A vendor sells dried dates at a wholesale market ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Feb. 16, 2026.

EPA

A man hangs decorations ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb.16, 2026.

REUTERS

A vendor arranges decorations outside his shop at a market in Kuwait City, Feb. 16, 2026

AFP

Volunteers from the Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan prepare ration packs for economically disadvantaged families before the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Lahore on Feb. 16, 2026.

AFP

A Palestinian girl holds a Ramadan lantern at a market where seasonal decorations are sold, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 14, 2026.

REUTERS

Mohannad al-Najjar hangs Ramadan lanterns made from recycled tin cans on strings between tents, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2026

REUTERS

REUTERS

Palestinian children play among tents decorated with handmade Ramadan lanterns, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2026.

REUTERS

Young displaced Palestinians play on the ruins of destroyed buildings, carrying Ramadan lanterns used as decorations, in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Feb. 15, 2026.

AFP

Young displaced Palestinians play on the ruins of destroyed buildings, carrying Ramadan lanterns used as decorations, in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Feb. 15, 2026.

AFP

Children hold torches during a parade to welcome the holy month of Ramadan at a residential area in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 15, 2026.

EPA

Fatih Municipality decorated the district's Fevzipaşa Road with Ramadan lights, Istanbul, Feb. 15, 2026

Markets across Iran see a surge in activity, with shoppers purchasing Ramadan essentials at Tehran’s popular Tajrish Bazaar, Feb. 15, 2026.

Municipal teams in Didim clean mosques across the district to ensure worshippers can pray in a clean, healthy and hygienic environment during Ramadan, Feb. 16, 2026.

IHA

