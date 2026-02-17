Muslims worldwide prep for Ramadan with faith, community spirit

As Muslims around the world prepare to welcome Ramadan, communities are gearing up for a month of daily fasting from dawn to sunset marked by heightened worship, reflection and charity, as well as festive gatherings where families and friends come together to break their fast.
Displaced Palestinians hang decorations over the rubble of their destroyed homes as they prepare to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 16, 2026.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar; the month cycles through the seasons.
The start of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, the first day of Ramadan is expected to be on or around Feb. 18 or 19. The actual start date may vary among countries and Muslim communities due to declarations by multiple Islamic authorities around the globe on whether the crescent had been sighted or different methodologies used to determine the beginning of the month.
A Palestinian man hangs decorative lights at a shop in occupied East Jerusalem, Feb. 16, 2026.
This year, the start of Ramadan is expected around the same time as Ash Wednesday, a solemn day of fasting and reflection that signals the start of Lent, the most penitential season of the church calendar for Catholics and many other Christians.
Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, along with the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving and pilgrimage.
Muslims see various meanings and lessons in observing the fast.
It's regarded as an act of worship to attain piety and one of submission to God. The devout see benefits, including practicing self-restraint, cultivating gratitude and empathizing with people who are poor and hungry.
The daily fast in Ramadan includes abstaining from all food and drink - not even a sip of water is allowed - from dawn to sunset, before breaking the fast in a meal known as "iftar" in Arabic.
Muslims typically stream into mosques for congregational prayers and dedicate more time to religious contemplation and the reading of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.
Charity is a hallmark of Ramadan. Among other ways of giving, many seek to provide iftar for those in need, distributing Ramadan boxes filled with pantry staples, handing out warm meals alongside such things as dates and juice or helping hold free communal meals.
Muslims eat a predawn meal, called "suhoor," to hydrate and nurture their bodies ahead of the daily fast.
There are certain exemptions, such as for those who are unable to because of illness or travel. Those unable to fast due to being temporarily ill or traveling need to make up for the missed days of fasting later.
Muslims are ethnically and racially diverse and not all Ramadan traditions are rooted in religion. Some customs may transcend borders, while others can differ across cultures.
Many social rituals center on gathering and socializing after the daily fast. Some Muslims decorate their homes, put out Ramadan-themed tableware and centerpieces or throng to markets and Ramadan bazaars.
In various regions, some Muslims worry that the month is getting commercialized, and say an emphasis on decorations, TV shows, outings or lavish iftar banquets can detract from Ramadan's religious essence. Others say that a balance can be struck and that, in moderation, such rituals are part of the month's festive spirit.
A boy buys Ramadan decorations to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a shop in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 16, 2026.