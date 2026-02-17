Muslims worldwide prep for Ramadan with faith, community spirit

As Muslims around the world prepare to welcome Ramadan, communities are gearing up for a month of daily fasting from dawn to sunset marked by heightened worship, reflection and charity, as well as festive gatherings where families and friends come together to break their fast.

Displaced Palestinians hang decorations over the rubble of their destroyed homes as they prepare to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 16, 2026.

EPA