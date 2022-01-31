Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

N. Ireland remembers 'Bloody Sunday' victims on 50th anniversary

by agencies Jan 31, 2022 10:25 am +03 +03:00

Fifty years after "Bloody Sunday," Northern Ireland this weekend commemorates one of the most painful episodes during more than three decades of violence between Catholic nationalists and Protestant unionists.

Children hold flowers as they retrace the steps of the original 1972 civil rights march in a walk of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Bandsmen take part in the annual "Bloody Sunday" march from the Creggan area to the Bogside in Londonderry (Derry), Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People gather by a mural in the Bogside area of Londonderry (Derry), in Northern Ireland, Jan. 29, 2022, on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" shootings.

(AFP Photo)

A man walks past graffiti, as people prepare to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man holds flowers as he retraces the steps of the original 1972 civil rights march in a walk of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A rainbow appears above people gathering for a memorial service in the Bogside for a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument to those killed on "Bloody Sunday," in Londonderry (Derry), Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Flowers are seen during a memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People retrace the steps of the original 1972 civil rights march in a walk of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Flowers are seen laid at the "Bloody Sunday" memorial, a monument to those killed on Bloody Sunday, in Londonderry (Derry), Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People stand by a mural depicting the victims of "Bloody Sunday" as they retrace the steps of the original 1972 civil rights march, in a walk of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People hold pictures of the victims of "Bloody Sunday" as they retrace the steps of the original 1972 civil rights march, in a walk of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People attend a memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People take part in a Republican walk of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Actors Bronagh Gallagher and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell speak during a "Beyond the Silence" tribute event at Millennium Forum to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People take part in a Republican walk of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Actors Bronagh Gallagher and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell hold hands during the "Beyond the Silence" tribute event at Millennium Forum to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People take part in a Republican walk of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People take part in a Republican walk of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman prepares for a walk of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Maisie McLaughlin, great-granddaughter of Bernard McGuigan who was killed during "Bloody Sunday," retraces the steps of the original 1972 civil rights march in a walk of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

John Kelly, whose brother Michael was shot dead on "Bloody Sunday," poses in the Museum of Free Derry in the Bogside area in Londonderry (Derry) in Northern Ireland, Jan. 18, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Memorabilia is displayed in the Bloody Sunday Museum in the Bogside area in Londonderry (Derry) in Northern Ireland, Jan. 18, 2022. Families mourning fathers and sons killed by British soldiers on "Bloody Sunday" have long battled to prove their relatives' innocence and still hope to see justice served.

(AFP Photo)

People stand beneath a mural depicting the late Bishop Edward Daly waving a white handkerchief as Jackie Duddy is carried away during the 1972 "Bloody Sunday" killings, in the Bogside area of Londonderry (Derry), in Northern Ireland, Jan. 29, 2022, on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the shootings.

(AFP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.