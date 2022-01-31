N. Ireland remembers 'Bloody Sunday' victims on 50th anniversary

Fifty years after "Bloody Sunday," Northern Ireland this weekend commemorates one of the most painful episodes during more than three decades of violence between Catholic nationalists and Protestant unionists.
Children hold flowers as they retrace the steps of the original 1972 civil rights march in a walk of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2022.
Memorabilia is displayed in the Bloody Sunday Museum in the Bogside area in Londonderry (Derry) in Northern Ireland, Jan. 18, 2022. Families mourning fathers and sons killed by British soldiers on "Bloody Sunday" have long battled to prove their relatives' innocence and still hope to see justice served.
People stand beneath a mural depicting the late Bishop Edward Daly waving a white handkerchief as Jackie Duddy is carried away during the 1972 "Bloody Sunday" killings, in the Bogside area of Londonderry (Derry), in Northern Ireland, Jan. 29, 2022, on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the shootings.
