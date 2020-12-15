Daily Sabah logo

Nemrut Crater Lake covered in a blanket of snow on a winters day in eastern Turkey

by DAILY SABAH Dec 15, 2020 2:42 pm +03 +03:00

Mount Nemrut is an impressive place, not just for its height but also for its unique structural geomorphology. Still believed to be active, the volcanic mountain is home to beautiful scenery centered on an impressive volcanic caldera.

(AA Photo)

Although it was previously recognized by the European Destinations of Excellence (EDEN) project, the lake still remains a hidden paradise in eastern Anatolia.

(AA Photo)

Located in Bitlis's Tatvan district, Nemrut Crater Lake is an alternative tourism destination that hosts thousands of local and international tourists while still giving the illusion of remaining untouched. Read more here.

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

