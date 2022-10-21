Daily Sabah logo

Northern Lights illuminate Russia's Murmansk region

by Daily Sabah with Agencies Oct 21, 2022 9:09 pm +03 +03:00

The Northern Lights return to Russia's Murmansk. Get a first glimpse as they start to appear elsewhere in the extreme north of the globe, Oct. 21, 2022, Murmansk, northern Russia.

AA

The Northern Lights illuminate the night sky of the far-northern Russian city of Murmansk in the autumn season with different colors. The images of the Northern Lights, which are the result of the interaction of the earth's magnetic field and charged particles from the sun, attract a lot of attention.

AA

The Northern Lights are scientifically known as aurora borealis.

AA

The lights have captivated, frightened as well as inspired humans for thousands of years.

AA

Solar storms on the sun's surface actually cause these displays.

AA

Solar storms on the sun's surface produce vast clouds of electrically charged particles that can travel millions of kilometers, while some eventually colliding with the Earth.

AA

Most particles are deflected away, but some get caught in the Earth’s magnetic field, accelerating down toward the north and south poles into the atmosphere, resulting in the auroras at the magnetic poles.

AA

Yellow colored auroras can be seen here.

AA

Green waves of the Northern Lights are on display.

AA

The night cityscape as the Northern Lights put on a show.

AA

The form of the aurora, usually bands, depends on the speed of acceleration of the particles.

AA

Interestingly, most planets in the Solar System, natural satellites, brown dwarfs and comets also host auroras.

AA

