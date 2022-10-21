Northern Lights illuminate Russia's Murmansk region

The Northern Lights illuminate the night sky of the far-northern Russian city of Murmansk in the autumn season with different colors. The images of the Northern Lights, which are the result of the interaction of the earth's magnetic field and charged particles from the sun, attract a lot of attention.
