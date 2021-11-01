Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Not Arrakis but Spain: La Palma covered in ash as volcano spews on

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Nov 01, 2021 2:30 pm +03 +03:00

A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Oct. 30, 2021. An erupting volcano in the Spanish island of La Palma continued to emit vast amounts of magma, gases and ash on Saturday, after days of intense seismic activity and more than five weeks since it erupted.

(AP Photo)

Ash covers fishing boats at the promenade of Puerto Naos village as a volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Oct. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ash covers the graves at the La Palma cemetery as a volcano continues to erupt on this Canary island, Spain, Oct. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ash covers the graves at the La Palma cemetery as a volcano continues to erupt on this Canary island, Spain, Oct. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Lava flows as a volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Oct. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ash covers the graves at the La Palma cemetery as avolcano continues to erupt on this Canary island, Spain, Oct. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ash covers the graves at the La Palma cemetery as a volcano continues to erupt on this Canary island, Spain, Oct. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Oct. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Oct. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Oct. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Spanish army soldiers remove ash from the roof of a house as a volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Oct. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ash covers tables and chairs on a bar terrace at the promenade of Puerto Naos village as a volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Oct. 28, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Jesus, 54, removes the ash from the roof of his house as a volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Oct. 28, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ash covers the graves at the La Palma cemetery as a volcano continues to erupt on this Canary island, Spain, Oct. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Annette Lowestein, from Germany, collects some of her belongings while leaving her house stalked by the lava that advances toward her neighborhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Oct. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.