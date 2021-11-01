Not Arrakis but Spain: La Palma covered in ash as volcano spews on

A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Oct. 30, 2021. An erupting volcano in the Spanish island of La Palma continued to emit vast amounts of magma, gases and ash on Saturday, after days of intense seismic activity and more than five weeks since it erupted.
