Olympic fans undaunted by closed Winter Games

by Associated Press Feb 07, 2022 2:46 pm +03 +03:00

Behind barrier fences, in socially distanced stadium seating or outside in below-freezing temperatures, these are an unusual Olympics for fans and spectators at these second pandemic-era Games.

A man watches as the National Indoor Stadium is prepared for ice hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Beijing's Olympic village and all the competition venues are cut off from the surrounding city by fences and barriers, a so-called “closed loop” aimed at keeping athletes, coaches, journalists, Games staff and volunteers separated from Beijing locals.

A journalist looks out the window of an Olympic shuttle bus as performers walk along the street with props used at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

It's all part of the strict COVID-19 protocols imposed by the country where the coronavirus first emerged but claims some of the lowest death and infection rates in the world.

Residents watch a broadcast of a curling competition for the 2022 Winter Olympics shown on a big screen at a special site set up for the public in Beijing, China, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Judging by a series of images captured by Associated Press photographers over the first few days of the Games, the pandemic measures don't appear to have dimmed the enthusiasm of the most faithful fans.

Spectators watch during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Outside, Beijingers watch a big screen as China’s mixed relay team wins gold in short-track speedskating on Saturday. And fans outside the iconic Bird's Nest stadium in minus-two degrees Celsius watching the fireworks explode during Friday's opening ceremony.

Residents watch a big screen showing China's team in the mixed team relay final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Inside the loop, rows of spectators occupy every other seat to maintain social distance as they wait for the start of the men’s singles short program at the figure skating competition on Friday morning.

Spectators watch during the men's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Spectators watch during the men's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A spectator takes a photo during the pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A crowd watches as fireworks explode at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A spectator waves a Chinese flag during a preliminary round women's hockey game between China and Czech Republic at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, Feb. 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Spectators cheer before the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Foreign athletes inside a bus respond to residents on a street as they were heading to the National Stadium ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Spectators watch the pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A TV in the lobby area of a media hotel shows news of a women's short track speed skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People watch the during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping trial round in a nearly empty Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A balloon floats past a screen showing a news report on the Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Residents react as they watch a big screen broadcasting China winning its first gold medal in the mixed team relay final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Fan Duoyao, of China, slides during a luge men's run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Spectators fill the stands before the women's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A lone fan waits for the start of the men's singles short program in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Spectators wait for the start of the men's singles short program at the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

