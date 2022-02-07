Olympic fans undaunted by closed Winter Games

Behind barrier fences, in socially distanced stadium seating or outside in below-freezing temperatures, these are an unusual Olympics for fans and spectators at these second pandemic-era Games.
A man watches as the National Indoor Stadium is prepared for ice hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Jan. 31, 2022.
Beijing's Olympic village and all the competition venues are cut off from the surrounding city by fences and barriers, a so-called “closed loop” aimed at keeping athletes, coaches, journalists, Games staff and volunteers separated from Beijing locals.
A journalist looks out the window of an Olympic shuttle bus as performers walk along the street with props used at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022.
It's all part of the strict COVID-19 protocols imposed by the country where the coronavirus first emerged but claims some of the lowest death and infection rates in the world.
Residents watch a broadcast of a curling competition for the 2022 Winter Olympics shown on a big screen at a special site set up for the public in Beijing, China, Feb. 5, 2022.
Judging by a series of images captured by Associated Press photographers over the first few days of the Games, the pandemic measures don't appear to have dimmed the enthusiasm of the most faithful fans.
Spectators watch during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 5, 2022.
Outside, Beijingers watch a big screen as China’s mixed relay team wins gold in short-track speedskating on Saturday. And fans outside the iconic Bird's Nest stadium in minus-two degrees Celsius watching the fireworks explode during Friday's opening ceremony.
Residents watch a big screen showing China's team in the mixed team relay final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Feb. 5, 2022.
Inside the loop, rows of spectators occupy every other seat to maintain social distance as they wait for the start of the men’s singles short program at the figure skating competition on Friday morning.
Spectators watch during the men's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 5, 2022.
