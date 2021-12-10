Daily Sabah logo

On the edge: Dangerous harvest of Nepal's wild cliff honey

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Dec 10, 2021 10:26 am +03 +03:00

High up in Nepal's mountains, groups of men risk their lives to harvest much sought-after wild honey from hives on cliffs.

Devi Bahadur Nepali, an experienced honey hunter, climbs on a bamboo rope to harvest cliff honey in Dolakha, 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Trekking hours through the steep mountains, one group led by experienced honey hunter Devi Bahadur Napali carried food, bamboo ropes, sharp bamboo sticks and other tools needed to harvest the honey.

Honey hunters climb a hill carrying rope and other tools required for harvesting cliff honey in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A minor slip could mean falling hundreds of feet (dozens of meters) and sure death for the hunters, who carefully navigated the steep and narrow openings on the mountain.

A honey hunter watches his team leader harvest cliff honey in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Before starting to climb a steep cliff high above the Tama Koshi River, Nepali reminded the group to ensure they had enough food, water and local alcohol.

A honey hunter climbs a hill carrying bamboo rope in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

They piled up grass and logs at the bottom of the cliff and lit a fire to smoke the bees out of their hives.

Honey hunters make a fire to distract bees from hives before they harvest the cliff honey in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Nepali climbed up a ladder made from bamboo rope with a sharp bamboo stick in one hand and a basket in another – the stick to break off the hives and the basket to collect them.

Devi Bahadur Nepali, an experienced honey hunter, climbs a bamboo rope to harvest cliff honey in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Dangling in the air, he sliced off pieces of hives and caught them with the basket, ...

A honey hive and bees fall off from a cliff during harvest in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

... then gave a signal to a teammate to use a rope tied to the basket, full of dripping hives, to lower it to the ground.

A honey hunter protected by face nets, holds a rope connected to a basket used to collect harvested honey in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Two other team members prepared to clean off all the bees and squeeze the hives to extract the honey.

Nepalese honey hunters squeeze honey from the hive in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Thousands of bees hovered over the men's faces, which were protected by face nets.

Bees hovering around a basket containing cliff honey being harvested in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Nepali’s hands were swollen badly. He was stung on his hands, feet and elsewhere on his body. He drinks the alcoholic beverage, he said, to make the pain bearable.

Nepalese honey hunter Devi Bahadur Nepali shows his swollen hands after being stung by bees while harvesting in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 20, 2021.

(AP Photo)

On this day, the group was able to harvest around 34 liters (9 gallons) of honey from the cliff colony.

Nepalese honey hunters carry harvested cliff honey before they remove dead bees and squeeze the honey out of the hive in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

They will be able to sell it at a market for $25 a liter.

Nepalese honey hunters pour cliff honey into a container after harvesting in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Nepalese honey hunters eat bee larvae after harvesting honey in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A Nepalese honey hunter holds a bamboo rope ladder as team leader Devi Bahadur Nepali, climbs to harvest cliff honey in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Nepalese honey hunters eat bee larvae after harvesting honey in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Nepalese honey hunters watch their team leader Devi Bahadur Nepali, climb on a bamboo rope and harvest cliff honey in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Devi Bahadur Nepali, an experienced honey hunter, climbs on a bamboo rope to harvest cliff honey in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Honey hunters point to a cliff as they prepare to climb a hill carrying tools required for harvesting cliff honey in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Nepalese honey hunters pour cliff honey into a container after harvesting in Dolakha, 115 miles east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

