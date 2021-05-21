Daily Sabah logo

Palestinians return to destroyed Gaza homes after cease-fire

by Agencies May 21, 2021 12:26 pm +03 +03:00

Palestinians living in the blockaded Gaza Strip began returning to their homes Friday that were destroyed by the relentless 11-day Israeli assault on the enclave. More than 600 homes were severely damaged or destroyed by Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardments.

A Palestinian woman, who returned to her neighborhood, cooks a meal in what remains of her home that was hit by Israeli bombardments, Gaza City, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

AFP Photo

A Palestinian boy carries his belongings in a school where he was taking shelter with his family as as they return to their house in Gaza City, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

AFP Photo

Palestinians who had taken shelter in a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) gather their belongings to return to their neighborhoods hit by Israeli bombardments in Gaza City, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

AFP Photo

Palestinian children, who have returned to their neighborhood, stare at the destruction from their damaged home, due to Israeli bombardments in Gaza City, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

AFP Photo

A Palestinian family returns to their house in Gaza City, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

AFP Photo

Palestinians inspect the damage of their homes destroyed by Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

AP Photo

Palestinians on a horse cart loaded with belongings, pass by destroyed homes, to which they returned following a cease-fire, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

AP Photo

A Palestinian woman is kissed by her son after returning to their house destroyed by Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A Palestinian woman, who returned to her neighborhood hit by Israeli bombardments, carries a cooking utensil, in Gaza City, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

AFP Photo

A Palestinian woman sits with her son in front of her house destroyed by Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Friday, May 21, 2021.

AP Photo

Palestinians, who returned to their neighborhood, assess the damage in their home hit by Israeli bombardments, Gaza City, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

AFP Photo

Palestinian Rahaf Nuseir, 10, looks on as she stands in front of her family's home destroyed by Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, May 21, 2021.

AP Photo

Palestinians return to their neighborhood hit by Israeli bombardments in Gaza City, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

AFP Photo

A Palestinian man rests amidst the debris after returning to his home damaged by Israeli attacks, in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A Palestinian woman looks out after returning to her house that was destroyed by Israeli strikes, in Gaza City, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A Palestinian woman reacts after returning to her house destroyed by Israel, in Gaza City, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Palestinians, who took refuge in a United Nations-run school during the Israeli assault on Gaza, return to their damaged home, in Gaza City, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A Palestinian woman reacts after returning to her house destroyed by Israel, in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A Palestinian boy plays with an infant after returning to their house damaged by Israel, in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Palestinians return to their houses which were destroyed by Israeli strikes, in Gaza City, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

Reuters Photo

