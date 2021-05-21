Palestinians return to destroyed Gaza homes after cease-fire

Palestinians living in the blockaded Gaza Strip began returning to their homes Friday that were destroyed by the relentless 11-day Israeli assault on the enclave. More than 600 homes were severely damaged or destroyed by Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardments.
A Palestinian woman, who returned to her neighborhood, cooks a meal in what remains of her home that was hit by Israeli bombardments, Gaza City, Palestine, May 21, 2021.
