'Paw City' welcomes fluffy residents in Turkey's Antalya

by DAILY SABAH Feb 13, 2021 11:54 am +03 +03:00

A three-story, 64-room "apartment" was built specifically for cats in Turkey's southern Antalya province.

(AA Photo)

The wooden "apartment" decorated with colorful paws and paintings offers cats a more comfortable shelter in the city's DokumaPark.

(AA Photo)

The "city" will officially open on Feb. 17.

(AA Photo)

Turkey is known for its love of animals and the country has been taking care of its furry inhabitants for many years. Municipalities across the country have launched many projects to help and protect stray animals.

(AA Photo)

Kedi Kasabası, literally "cat town" in Turkish, is among Turkey's most exclusive and spacious cat shelters. Having opened six years ago in the northern province of Samsun, the shelter offers wooden houses for stray or abandoned cats to live alone or together if they wish, nestled in a forest.

(AA Photo)

A picture of an entrance to "Paw City" in Turkey's Antalya province on Feb.13, 2021.

(AA Photo)

"Paw City" in Turkey's Antalya province on Feb.13, 2021.

(AA Photo)

"Paw City" in Turkey's Antalya province on Feb.13, 2021.

(AA Photo)

"Paw City" in Turkey's Antalya province on Feb.13, 2021.

(AA Photo)

