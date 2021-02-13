'Paw City' welcomes fluffy residents in Turkey's Antalya

Kedi Kasabası, literally "cat town" in Turkish, is among Turkey's most exclusive and spacious cat shelters. Having opened six years ago in the northern province of Samsun, the shelter offers wooden houses for stray or abandoned cats to live alone or together if they wish, nestled in a forest.
