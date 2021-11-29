Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Primate banquet: Lopburi Monkey Festival celebrates reopening

by agencies Nov 29, 2021 10:04 am +03 +03:00

Lopburi holds its annual Monkey Festival where local citizens and tourists gather to provide a banquet to the thousands of long-tailed macaques that live in central Lopburi.

A monkey chews on a Brazilian tourist's hair at the Pra Prang Sam Yod temple during the Lopburi Monkey Festival in Lop Buri, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

This year the event was Lopburi's main reopening event since Thailand opened to foreign tourists without having to quarantine on Nov. 1.

Monkeys eat from an offering of fruit at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A baby monkey eats yogurt at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A monkey drinks a bag of juice at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A tourist feeds the monkeys during the Lopburi Monkey Festival, Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A baby monkey eats watermelon at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Monkeys sit on a tourist's back during the Lopburi Monkey Festival, Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Lopburi community members bring out a fruit feast for the neighborhood monkeys at the Lopburi Monkey Festival, Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A monkey chews on a plastic knife at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Locals provide a wheelchair covered in fruit to monkeys at the Phra Prang Sam Yod Temple, Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A sits on a fence post at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Monkeys walk past the Pra Prang Sam Yod Temple, Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A monkey runs off with a yogurt cup during the Lopburi Monkey Festival, Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Monkeys feast on a banquet provided to them by locals during the Lopburi Monkey Festival, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Monkeys eat fruit given to them by locals and tourists during the Lopburi Monkey Festival, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Monkeys eat fruit given to them by locals and tourists during the Lopburi Monky Festival, Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A monkey drinks sweet yogurt drinks during the Lopburi Monkey Festival, Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A monkey sits on a pole at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A monkey peeks out from a stump at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A monkey holds a juice box at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A tourist takes pictures with monkeys at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A monkey and its baby sit on the shoulders of a tourist at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Monkeys are seen at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A monkey carries its baby at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A man feeds a Thai snack made of sugar to monkeys at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival, Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A baby monkey drinks water at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival, Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Monkeys eat from an offering of fruit at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A monkey carries its baby at the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.