Pups catch a wave at annual dog surfing contest in California

by Agencies Sep 14, 2021 10:30 am +03 +03:00

Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon is an annual dog surfing contest held in Del Mar, California to help raise funds for orphaned pets in the care of the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Derby the surfing dog competes at the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.

Getty Images

Michael Willis and his surfing partner Bridget compete at the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.

Getty Images

Surfing dogs Derby (L) and Teddy compete at the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.

Getty Images

Kioni “Kentucky” Russell Gallahue and his surfing partner Derby exit the water after competing at the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.

Getty Images

Surfing dogs participate in the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.

Getty Images

Surfing dogs compete at the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.

Getty Images

Surfing dogs compete at the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.

Getty Images

Surfing dogs compete at the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.

Getty Images

Surfing dogs compete at the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.

Getty Images

Homer Henard and his surfing partner Skyler compete at the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.

Getty Images

Surfing dog Teddy waits for his turn to compete at the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.

Getty Images

Surfing dog Gilbert wipes out during competition at the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.

Getty Images

Surfing dog Faith competes at the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.

Getty Images

