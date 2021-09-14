Pups catch a wave at annual dog surfing contest in California

Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon is an annual dog surfing contest held in Del Mar, California to help raise funds for orphaned pets in the care of the Helen Woodward Animal Center.
Derby the surfing dog competes at the 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach, in Del Mar, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021.
