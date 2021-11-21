Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Reborn Babies: Silent bundles of joy

by French Press Agency - AFP Nov 21, 2021 2:33 pm +03 +03:00

The super realistic dolls, called Reborn Babies, feature details such as nails, eyelashes, veins, folds and spots on the body, which make the dolls look like real babies.

Brazilian artisan Ana Paula Guimaraes works on a super realistic baby doll at her studio in Contagem, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

The dolls cost $1,300 and take an average of seven days to get ready.

Brazilian artisan Ana Paula Guimaraes works on a super realistic baby doll at her studio.

(AFP Photo)

Guimaraes plugs hairs on the head of a super realistic baby doll at her studio.

(AFP Photo)

Guimaraes works on a super realistic baby doll at her studio filled to the brim with other dolls that need to be prepared.

(AFP Photo)

Guimaraes add details to the head of a super realistic baby doll at her studio.

(AFP Photo)

A super realistic baby doll dressed in grey clothing.

(AFP Photo)

Brazilian artisan Ana Paula Guimaraes works on a super realistic baby doll at her studio.

(AFP Photo)

Parts of super-realistic baby dolls are seen at Brazilian artisan Ana Paula Guimaraes' studio.

(AFP Photo)

A super realistic baby doll is seen at Brazilian artisan Ana Paula Guimaraes' studio.

(AFP Photo)

A super realistic baby doll is seen at Brazilian artisan Ana Paula Guimaraes' studio.

(AFP Photo)

Brazilian artisan Ana Paula Guimaraes works on a super realistic baby doll at her studio.

(AFP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.