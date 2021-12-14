Daily Sabah logo

Rescue workers sift through rubble after deadly Sicily explosion

by agencies Dec 14, 2021 9:48 am +03 +03:00

A suspected gas explosion tore through four residential buildings on Saturday evening in the southern town of Ravanusa, with one survivor describing it "as if a bomb had gone off."

A flower is seen amongst the rubble at the site of a gas explosion that caused several houses to collapse in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Around 100 emergency workers have been picking their way through the rubble ever since, in what firefighters said was a "delicate and complex" operation.

Members of a rescue team work at the scene of a gas explosion in a residential building, in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Rescuers work at the site of a gas explosion that caused several houses to collapse in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

This handout picture taken and released by the Italian Firefighters (Vigili del Fuoco) on Dec. 13, 2021, shows firefighters searching rubble after a four-story apartment building collapsed on Dec. 11 in Ravanusa, Sicily.

(AFP Photo/Vigil Del Fuoco/Handout)

Rescuers work at the site of a gas explosion that caused several houses to collapse in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of a rescue team work at the scene where a four-story building collapsed following a gas explosion, in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Rescuers work at the site of a gas explosion that caused several houses to collapse in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People gather as members of a rescue team search for victims in the aftermath of a gas explosion in a residential building, in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A rescue team searches for missing residents after a four-story building collapsed following a gas explosion, in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of a rescue team search for victims in the aftermath of a gas explosion in a residential building, in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of a rescue team work at the scene of a gas explosion in a residential building, in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of a rescue team work at the scene of a gas explosion in a residential building, in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of a rescue team work at the scene of a gas explosion in a residential building, in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Security tape is set up at the scene where a four-story building collapsed following a gas explosion, in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A relative sits after several buildings collapsed following a gas explosion, in Ravanusa, Italy, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

