Restored 1952 Istanbul ferry cruises Bosporus once again

Istanbul's ferry boats are an iconic symbol of the modern metropolis and the city recently finished a detailed two-year restoration of the 1952 ferry Paşabahçe to reintroduce it to its vast fleet.
The fully restored Paşabahçe sails its maiden voyage in the Bosporus, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2022.
