Restored 1952 Istanbul ferry cruises Bosporus once again

by Daily Sabah with IHA Aug 13, 2022 9:40 pm +03 +03:00

Istanbul's ferry boats are an iconic symbol of the modern metropolis and the city recently finished a detailed two-year restoration of the 1952 ferry Paşabahçe to reintroduce it to its vast fleet.

The fully restored Paşabahçe sails its maiden voyage in the Bosporus, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2022.

IHA

For anyone who has ever visited Istanbul, a ride on one of its classic ferry boats with their wood benches and open-air upper decks is a memory that lasts a lifetime.

The soon-to-be-restored Paşabahçe is towed in the Bosporus, Istanbul, Türkiye.

IHA

The Paşabahçe waits near the dock before restoration, Istanbul, Türkiye.

IHA

An interior view of ferry Paşabahçe during restoration work, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 11, 2020.

IHA

The ferry Paşabahçe during restoration work, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 11, 2020.

IHA

A view of the ferry Paşabahçe during restoration work, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 11, 2020.

IHA

A craftsperson works on recreating the detailed woodwork for the ferry, Istanbul, Türkiye.

IHA

A view of the interior of the second deck of the ferry before restoration, Istanbul, Türkiye.

IHA

A craftsperson works on renewing the detailed woodwork for the ferry, Istanbul, Türkiye.

IHA

A view of the restored woodwork of the Paşabahçe, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2022.

IHA

A view of the restored lower deck of the Paşabahçe, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2022.

IHA

The restored upper deck of the Paşabahçe, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2022.

IHA

The restored upper deck of the Paşabahçe, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2022.

IHA

The restored upper deck of the Paşabahçe, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2022.

IHA

The restored lower deck of the Paşabahçe, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2022.

IHA

The fully restored Paşabahçe sails its maiden voyage in the Bosporus, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2022.

IHA

The fully restored Paşabahçe docks after its maiden voyage in the Bosporus, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2022.

IHA

