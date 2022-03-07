Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Russia detains over 5,000 in single day for protesting Ukraine war

by agencies Mar 07, 2022 2:55 pm +03 +03:00

Russia detained more than 5,000 people protesting President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine in dozens of cities Sunday – an unprecedented number as Moscow clamps down on anyone opposing the Kremlin's military assault on the country.

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

OVD-info, which monitors arrests during protests, said police had detained at least 5,016 people in 60 cities during the anti-war protests.

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

That is an unprecedented number for a single day and far higher than arrests made during a wave of protests that broke out in the country last year when opposition leader Alexei Navalny was imprisoned.

Law enforcement officers are seen in central Moscow as demonstrators stage an unsanctioned protest against the invasion of Ukraine, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Navalny has called on Russians to protest the war in an appeal from his prison cell. Protesters risk possible prison sentences by taking to the streets.

A man gestures in a bus after he was detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

OVD-info said 2,394 had been arrested in Moscow. Saint Petersburg saw at least 1,253 arrests, the monitor said. Protests also took place in small cities in the Russian regions.

Law enforcement officers gather during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Several activists posted videos of violent arrests on social media. OVD-info said police had used electric shockers on protesters.

A law enforcement officer talks with a man during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Anti-war protests in Russia have continued despite warnings from authorities and risks of prison sentences. To further stifle criticism, Putin on Friday signed into law a bill that introduces jail terms of up to 15 years for fake news about the Russian army.

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The bill stipulates jail terms of varying lengths and fines against people who publish "knowingly false information" about the military, with harsher penalties to hit when dissemination is deemed to have serious consequences.

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Putin also signed a bill that would allow fines or jail terms of up to three years for calling for sanctions against Russia with Moscow facing harsh economic penalties from Western capitals over the invasion.

A law enforcement officer talks with a man during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman looks on as a person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators and police officers are seen during an unsanctioned protest against the invasion of Ukraine, in Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Law enforcement officers detain a man during an unsanctioned protest against the so-called "special military operation" announced by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers detain a demonstrator during an unsanctioned protest against the war in Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Law enforcement officers detain a woman during an unsanctioned protest against the Ukraine war, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A law enforcement officer is seen during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Law enforcement officers are seen during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Law enforcement officers are seen during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People talk during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man looks out of a bus window after he was detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person is detained during an anti-war protest, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.