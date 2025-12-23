Russia’s Arctic coast village of Teriberka sees rising visitor interest

Teriberka, a remote fishing village on Russia’s Murmansk coast about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of the Arctic Circle, is drawing growing numbers of visitors to its wind-carved tundra landscapes, Stone Eggs Beach and abandoned shipwrecks.
An abandoned shipwreck on the coast of Murmansk, Russia, Dec. 9, 2025.
A view of the village of Teriberka, located beyond the Arctic Circle, where old wooden houses reflect the settlement’s modest and its time-resistant architecture, while whale illustrations at bus stops and in public spaces symbolize the community’s strong bond with the sea, Murmansk, Russia, Dec. 9, 2025.