Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2025

Daily Sabah - Latest & Breaking News from Turkey | Istanbul

photogallery

Russia’s Arctic coast village of Teriberka sees rising visitor interest

by Daily Sabah with AA Dec 23, 2025 11:55 am +03 +03:00

Teriberka, a remote fishing village on Russia’s Murmansk coast about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of the Arctic Circle, is drawing growing numbers of visitors to its wind-carved tundra landscapes, Stone Eggs Beach and abandoned shipwrecks.

An abandoned shipwreck on the coast of Murmansk, Russia, Dec. 9, 2025.

AA

A view of the village of Teriberka, located beyond the Arctic Circle, where old wooden houses reflect the settlement’s modest and its time-resistant architecture, while whale illustrations at bus stops and in public spaces symbolize the community’s strong bond with the sea, Murmansk, Russia, Dec. 9, 2025.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

RECOMMENDED