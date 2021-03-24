Daily Sabah logo

Salt harvesting at Senegal's Pink Lake

by French Press Agency - AFP Mar 24, 2021 11:55 am +03 +03:00

Lake Retba (Pink Lake), divided from the Atlantic Ocean by a narrow corridor of dunes, owes its name to the pink waters caused by the Dunaliella salina algae and is known for its high salt content, up to 40% in some areas.

An aerial view shows rows of boats used for harvesting salt in Lake Retba, Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A salt harvester pushes himself on a barge through the waters of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A salt harvester scrapes with his shovel the salt-covered crust on the bottom of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A salt harvester maneuvers next to his barge as he scrapes with his shovel the salt-covered crust on the bottom of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A tourist guide pushes his barge through the pink waters of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A salt harvester holds his shovel filled with the salt collected from the crust of the bottom of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A salt harvester maneuvers next to his barge as he scrapes with his shovel the salt-covered crust of the bottom of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A salt harvester moves around his barge with which he collects salt from the bottom of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A man stands next to a mound of harvested salt on the shores of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A salt harvester checks the content of his basket filled with the salt collected from the crust of the bottom of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A salt harvester prepares himself for the day's work next to his barge on the shores of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A salt harvester holds a basket filled with the salt collected from the crust of the bottom of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A salt harvester prepares himself for the day's work next to his barge on the shores of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A salt harvester scrapes with his shovel the salt-covered crust of the bottom of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

Salt harvesters shovel coarse salt from a mound on the shores of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

A salt harvester holds a basket filled with the salt harvested from the crust of the bottom of Lake Retba in Senegal, March 16, 2021.

AFP Photo

