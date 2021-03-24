Salt harvesting at Senegal's Pink Lake

Lake Retba (Pink Lake), divided from the Atlantic Ocean by a narrow corridor of dunes, owes its name to the pink waters caused by the Dunaliella salina algae and is known for its high salt content, up to 40% in some areas.
An aerial view shows rows of boats used for harvesting salt in Lake Retba, Senegal, March 16, 2021.
